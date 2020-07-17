He’s still doin’ what comes naturally

Karl Leebrick spends two hours a day at the Vensel Treasure Shoppe on the La Posada campus. It’s here where he feels at home repairing, refinishing and redoing furniture that needs a facelift to look good for sale.
Leebrick started volunteering his time and expertise soon after his wife died in 2007. The Treasure Shoppe is next door to home, and although it’s currently open to the public Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 to noon and 1 to 3 p.m., manager Ellie Barber is there five days so Leebrick has company when he’s whittling, refinishing and fixing furniture five days a week from 9 to 11 a.m.
That’s 10 hours a week and about 500 hours a year, which works out to an estimate of about 6,200 hours since he started 13 years ago!
He recently refinished a Butler’s Tray Table that had many scratches. Now the table gleams — because Leebrick adores working with and refinishing wood.
“It’s a medium you can make look good again depending on the finish. This table, nobody would’ve wanted it. Now it’s ready to sell,” he said as he gives the gleaming surface one more round of smoothing over.
For areas where scratches were somewhat deep, he used a wood stain pen that’s available in different wood tones.
Leebrick has worked on watches and clocks, but prefers wood these days. He used to do art, he liked sketching, but now devotes his volunteer time to working with wood furniture and furnishings.
Barber, the Vensel Treasure Shoppe manager, said that as of September 2018, the shoppe upgraded its quality.
“People want fine quality. We have some antiques coming in that have a long life ahead of them but need some adjustments, like adding legs.
“We won’t take anything that’s really damaged,” Barber said of the Treasure Shoppe’s furniture, furnishings, art pieces and collectibles.
When he’s done with his “shift” at the Shoppe, Leebrick heads home and enjoys a good nap. Then he makes sure to check the stock market. He was pleasantly surprised one day recently to see how well it was doing in the midst of the pandemic.
By the way, Leebrick will be honored on July 28 when he’ll celebrate his 102nd birthday.
At the Vensel Treasure Shoppe, Barber will provide a special lunch including his favorites — Kentucky Fried Chicken and coconut cake, and four members at the La Perla dining room on campus are planning something special for this most special birthday.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY, KARL!
