Retired pilot and current Green Valley resident Dexter Cox is no stranger to mid-flight emergencies — he encountered a grand total of 28 engine failures over the course of his six-decade career. Seven of those occurred in single-engine airplanes, requiring emergency landings.

“One of them in the middle of the night, which wasn’t too much fun,” Cox said.



Jolyn Young | 520-547-9739

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?