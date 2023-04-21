Retired pilot and current Green Valley resident Dexter Cox is no stranger to mid-flight emergencies — he encountered a grand total of 28 engine failures over the course of his six-decade career. Seven of those occurred in single-engine airplanes, requiring emergency landings.
“One of them in the middle of the night, which wasn’t too much fun,” Cox said.
The other engine failures took place in multi-engine planes — one of which was a double-engine failure in a twin-engine plane.
“It’s been an exciting experience, to say the least,” Cox said of his flying career.
He also dealt with other malfunctions, some caused by others’ carelessness, that compromised his safety in the cockpit.
“But I managed to squeak through,” Cox said.
He attributes his success at evading disaster by learning everything he could about every airplane he flew, including how each one’s systems interfaced with one another.
“So if something went wrong, I had the ability to figure out what the problem was the best I could,” he explained. “Proficiency is the name of the game.”
Cox also explained something he calls the “startle factor,” where a pilot is caught unprepared for an emergency situation and panics.
“Panic will get you killed,” Cox said.
To prevent falling victim to the startle factor, Cox ran through various situations in his mind and kept up on emergency preparedness throughout his career. He not only lived to tell the tale of all his close calls, but he wrote a book about them.
“Dancing With the Devil” was published this year and includes not only numerous tales of his brushes with death, but the story of how he became interested in flying and his time in the Army during Vietnam.
Cox said he knew he wanted to be a pilot since he was 2 years old. He’d watch airplanes fly over his home and excitedly point to them. He earned his pilot’s license by the time he graduated from high school, then flew professionally in various capacities for over 60 years. He transported parts to oil field derricks, passengers to small airports, taught student pilots, delivered newly purchased planes to customers in South America and worked for Atlantic Aviation as the vice president of used aircraft sales.
He even flew country singer Charley Pride and his band from Orange County, California, to Las Vegas during a two-week demonstration of a used airplane. Cox didn’t want to serve as co-pilot for the assigned captain, who he said made a questionable decision while flying the day before. The airplane company agreed to let Cox and the captain switch jobs for the second flight.
“So here I am in this four-engine airplane with high-pressure hydraulic hoses I’ve never dealt with before,” Cox began the story. The young pilot quickly realized something was amiss when the aircraft wasn’t going as fast as it should for takeoff, but the more senior copilot wouldn’t allow Cox to abort the takeoff.
With end of the runway was fast approaching, Cox had a split-second decision to make.
“We had no choice; either go off the end of the runway and crash or fly the airplane,” he recalled. He succeeded in getting the plane airborne, but just barely – the Viscount was flying below the treetops at the golf course at the end of the runway.
“We’re too slow. Every time I try to drop the nose and accelerate, we lose speed,” Cox continued. The airplane stabilized when they reached Newport Bay, so Cox told his copilot and salesman, who was also a certified pilot and riding in the jump seat, “You guys find out what’s going on! I gotta fly this thing.”
The plane was flying 100 feet above the ocean and barely stable. The copilot wasn’t able to figure out what was wrong until they were 10 miles offshore.
“The fuel trim was set the wrong way. Instead of going to 100 percent, it was set to zero. So we took off with about 50 percent power, which is almost like making a two-engine takeoff,” Cox explained.
Pride and his band were in the back of the plane playing cards while it played out. With the cockpit door closed, the musicians were none the wiser of the close call.
Cox’s flying career was distinguished by mishaps and adventures — at one time, he says he had been involved in more incidents than the rest of the pilots in the Rocky Mountain region combined. An FAA representative said he thought Cox was “dancing with the devil” and was concerned for his safety. Cox never once thought about staying on the ground to stay safer, but he stored the phrase away and years later decided it made the perfect title for his book.