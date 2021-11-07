If the last six years of Dan O’Rourke’s singer-songwriter career were anything like the first week, he’d be a household name.
Instead, like thousands of others trying to catch a break in Nashville, he’s doing a lot of writing and recording, playing gigs and making the most of his pandemic downtime.
If you live in Quail Creek you might remember O’Rourke — or may his parents, John and Debbie. He called it home for a few months in 2015, and it left such an impression he wrote a song about a guy in his 20s living in a 55-plus community — “Quailville.”
O’Rourke, now 32, moved in his with parents after working a year as a substitute teacher and soccer coach at a private boarding school in California. He was trying to get hired on there as a history teacher but realized there weren’t going to be openings anytime soon.
So he headed to Arizona to sort out things with an eye on teaching in Tucson.
“I was just going to spend some time using that as a place to get my feet on the ground again in a new area,” he said. “I may have been the youngest resident there!”
He lived in Quail Creek three or four months, and “I actually found it to be quite fascinating. I’d never hung out with folks who had the retirement mindset,” he said. “I found it to be quite interesting in that I felt like they were actually my friends. I think I was getting the personalities of the people more so than you do when people are in their hard-working careers… They were just being themselves and living life.”
O’Rourke, long a musician, was urged by his parents to enter Quail Creek’s annual karaoke contest. He did and he won.
Several people in the crowd recognized his talent and encouraged him to try out for “The Voice,” a reality show where celebrities choose a team of singers to compete against each other.
O’Rourke thought, why not? He didn’t have much else going on.
It was past the deadline for in-person auditions for the show, but O’Rourke overnighted a video and got a call the next day asking if he could be in Los Angeles that week.
“Literally, within a week I went from just being in Arizona to potentially being on TV.”
He spent a month in L.A., and in the end didn’t make it on the air. But it was a good experience, he met a lot of people from Nashville and decided — after a road trip back east — that the classroom could wait.
“I think it was the first time where I was with like-minded individuals, all people who were creatively inspired to either sing or write music or both, and they were all basically within my age range and there was enough of them from Nashville.”
“I felt like I had a bit of a built-in network already going.”
He canceled the lease on a house in Tucson and packed up.
Forget the notion of becoming a star overnight; he’s been in Music City nearly six years.
But he hasn’t been spinning his wheels.
He co-wrote songs, found a mentor, and made lots of industry contacts.
“I think half of Nashville is just being here and the other half is staying here,” he said. “It’s hard to stay sometimes because, you know, you’re a starving artist, trying to make it, basically winning the lottery in an industry that’s pretty tough.”
“A lot of people leave after a while. Persistence and perseverance are probably in the end what helps you move further along than talent.”
O’Rourke has a lot of all three and it paid off last year. In 2020, he won first place in the Folk/Singer-Songwriter category for the International Songwriting Competition against steep competition.
Earlier this year, he and his group, The Woods, were invited to play for NPR's Live Sessions.
He put the three-member group together about a year ago — "It sort of formed out of COVID.”
After playing livestreams for several months due to the pandemic, “we were pretty sure we found something undeniably special and irreplaceable (check out YouTube for their song “If You Really Love Me” — the song they did for NPR).”
O’Rourke admits he has his days, but he hasn’t even considered walking away from the dream.
“I don’t entertain that idea,” he said of leaving Nashville. “I don’t even think about what I would do if it doesn’t work. That’s a waste of my energy right now.”