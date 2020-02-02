Haylie Duff's 4 tips to make brunch even better

“One of my favorite things to do is get together with friends for a cozy Sunday brunch," says mother, actress and chef Haylie Duff. "It's the best way to spend some quality time together before jumping into the busy week ahead. Plus, kicking off the morning with a nutritious meal is an added bonus!"
Duff has a few expert tips and tricks to make your brunch even better:
• Bring on the sparkle
From table settings to sparkling wine, water or cider, let your feast bring joy to everyone invited. Keep the decor simple — like filling a couple of empty wine bottles with decorative bottle lights. Our family loves to play board games and card games, which add so much extra fun!
• Make keepsake place cards
Use small brightly colored envelopes as place cards. Write guests' names using gold or silver markers on the envelopes and put on each plate. You can also write a personal note to each guest inside, sharing a special memory or telling them how much they mean to you.
• Serve a hearty meal
Quiche is a classic choice — it's easy to make ahead, which is essential for me, being a mother of two! Great quiche recipes use fresh, nutritious ingredients that pack in the flavor. When I'm shopping at the grocery store, I look for Eggland's Best eggs with the bright red EB stamp — they have superior nutrition compared to ordinary eggs! Eggland's Best eggs contain 25 percent less saturated fat and more than double the vitamin B12, which can help boost energy levels and keep you fueled throughout the day. On top of that, they have double the omega-3s, 10 times more vitamin E and six times more vitamin D — that's why Eggland's Best is the only egg I buy for my family!
For a brunch recipe that's sure to impress your guests, try the Hash Brown & Chive Goat Cheese Quiche from Eggland's Best:
Hash Brown & Chive Goat Cheese Quiche
Prep time 30 minutes, Cook time 50 minutes
Serves 8
Ingredients:
1 16-ounce package shredded hash browns (squeeze moisture out with cheesecloth or paper towels)
4 tablespoons softened butter
1 large egg
1 teaspoon coarse Himalayan sea salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1/2 teaspoon Spanish Smoked Paprika
3 tablespoons chopped fresh chives
1 and 1/2 cups whole milk Greek yogurt
1 4 to 5 ounce package room temperature goat cheese
1 teaspoon Himalayan sea salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
11 large Eggland's Best eggs
1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives
Preparation:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Using 10-inch springform pan, butter bottom and sides. Line only sides with parchment paper, then butter the paper.
In bowl, mix dry hash browns, butter, egg, salt, pepper, paprika and chives.
Pat into bottom and sides of springform, making sure bottom crust is not too thick.
Place on rimmed baking sheet and bake 20 minutes or until crispy and browned.
In large bowl, beat softened goat cheese, yogurt, salt and pepper. Slowly beat in all 11 eggs until mixed.
When crust comes out of oven, pour egg mixture into crust and bake approximately 45-50 minutes. Sides will be firm and center almost firm.
Take springform side off, peel off parchment paper and serve.
• Brighten up your sides
Boost the freshness of your meal with a colorful veggie or fruit salad — or both! The kids love fresh seasonal fruit and veggies, and sometimes we serve them with some fresh whipping cream or flavored yogurt.
Remember — for an amazing brunch, entertain with your own special style and flair. Everyone will love the fun new traditions you create!