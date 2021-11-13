If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Eager to sing together and entertain again — and especially for the festive season — the 50-member Green Valley Community Chorus welcomed several new members and has been rehearsing for “LIVE! IN CONCERT!" on Dec. 6 and 7. And joining the program is the Walden Grove High School Choir.
Leading the chorus are Director Aaron Rice and Assistant Director Priscilla Zimmerman. Barbara Blachly is an accompanist, and Murray Holmstrom is assistant accompanist.
In addition to Bing Crosby’s “White Christmas,” said to be the most popular Christmas song and best-selling single of all time, is “Carol of the Bells,” by Ukrainian composer Mykola Leontovych and American lyricist Peter J. Wilhousky.
The last time the Green Valley Community Chorus entertained was for the Christmas concert in 2019. They had rehearsed, were fully prepared and ready to sing at the annual Spring concert in 2020 when the decision was made to cancel it.
To reassure the audience of a safe environment, Publicity Chairwoman Eva Jenkins said all chorus members, directors and accompanists have been vaccinated and had to show proof of vaccination to be part of the concert. They also wear specially designed masks during rehearsals that allow their voices to come through better than with standard masks.
“If necessary, we’ll wear masks” at the concerts, Jenkins pointed out. “Because of the possibility of masks, we’ll sing well-known songs so the audience is familiar with the words.
“Among the selected songs are ‘As Time Goes By,’ ‘Another Opening, Another Show,’ ‘Climb Every Mountain’ and ‘Sunrise, Sunset.’ Aaron will sing a solo of ‘Ain’t Got Time to Die.’ ”
Director Rice explained his choices for the program.
“The inspiration behind this program is drawn from the experience that many people have shared since the last concert we gave. It focuses on the passage of time, on missing family, and even getting new pets.
“The entire first half of the concert gives us the chance to bring the lonely experience of social distancing into the concert hall and share it with one another like we had not gotten to do before.”
Concerts will be held at Valley Presbyterian Church, which is following Pima County’s directions and keeping the concert hall and interior space sanitized. Masking for the audience is optional for anyone fully vaccinated. Social distancing is also optional.
