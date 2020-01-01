Making your umpteenth New Year’s resolution to “clear out house clutter” after the holidays, but nothing’s budging? Maybe local practitioners of processing unwanted items can help.
All agree that's it’s a cinch to ditch, donate, repurpose or recycle the most disconcerting downsides to downsizing.
Out with old, in with less
It’s liberating as all (ahem) get-out, and doesn’t mean you’ll lose your spirit, can’t still deck some halls or cheer those whose decorating days have waned but are still fond of festive.
But you can cut back on lugging boxes of bulky garlands, figurines and holiday-village collections and hoisting ladders to hang lights. Downsize to bin storage suited to your needs, axe the aching bend-and-stretch, maybe even your decorating budget. Seek decorating help; purge what you no longer want.
Imagine what you’ll do with more time and less pain. Sound delightful?
Traditionalist or theme changer?
Whichever you are, try thinking outside the box.
While she hasn’t encountered any downsizers specifically overloaded with holiday décor as they seek smaller living quarters, Bronda Smith has helped many seniors scale down their belongings, yet still enjoy beloved cast-offs from afar. She’s move-in coordinator at La Posada retirement community in Sahuarita, where she works with Linda Warkomski, whose sales-manager job includes meeting with all prospective residents armed with detailed floor plans, thorough walk-throughs and carefully measuring to help accommodate their can’t-part-with possessions.
In her own holiday home, Smith now limits herself to two small trees, one pet-themed and a second, for which themes change yearly, often inspired by pre-season thrift store visits. Items on that tree go to charity; she keeps only sentimental ornaments. No storing scads of seasonal stuff anymore.
When helping others downsize, Warkomski zeroes in on how to make “keeper” items work, suggests handing-off the must-go’s to family, friends, or selling them at estate sales or on consignment.
“The idea is not trying to talk people out of things,” she said. At times, artwork, sculpture and perhaps holiday items are gifted to the community and displayed for all to enjoy. As do many senior living complexes, La Posada displays trees of various themes throughout, plus wreathes, sleighs, snowmen and light strings.
Help!
Those still craving to retain their own holiday décor can request help from staff for hanging high-up décor, but if you don’t have a staff, ask a neighbor, landscaper, maybe your HOA.
On her commute to campus from home in Tucson, Warkomski said, “there are signs everywhere offering services for putting lights up, then removing them.”
If you had to dispense with your decorations before relocating from out of state, no problem, says Karen Lavo, general manager at the Country Fair White Elephant thrift store in Green Valley, which receives donations of holiday items year-round, sales of which benefit many worthy regional causes. No guesses as to what percentage of the store’s total inventory holiday items comprise, “but it’s a lot.”
If the shelves seem bare, check them often, along with those at other local thrift stores including several in Amado and Tubac. New donations arrive frequently.
When winter visitor Richard Trombinski from Calgary hits town, he and wife Edna go thrifting. Last month he scored a Hawaiian Christmas CD by the Brothers Cazimero, one of his favorites. He and Edna listen for the season, then re-donate the CD.
“You can’t take it with you,” he said. “It’ll come back anyway.”
Bummed about the lack of fresh greenery here after recently relocating from Minnesota, Ellen Weissenfluh perked up after discovering thrift-store holiday departments. Having worked at a plant nursery fragrant with pine this time of year, she was pleased nevertheless to nab her first faux wreath at White Elephant for a pittance, immediately reserving garage space to store it post-holidays.
At The Attic thrift store in Sahuarita, which benefits The Animal League of Green Valley, holiday-themed donations stored year-round off-site go on sale in the fall. After Christmas come many more, including trees and fragile collectibles.
“The giving can get very emotional,” Attic coordinator Michele Miner said. “Donors can’t do what they used to.” But there’s solace in recycling.
“One volunteer collects greeting cards and makes them into tabletop trees, then takes them to nursing homes for the residents,” some of whom don’t have any other decorations, Miner said. “Just that smile on their face when we bring them is priceless.”
More elaborate donations may be get raffled off, also for the shelter's benefit.
Good tidings
“I just love Christmas decorating, bringing smiles to other spaces,” said Wendy Fancher of Green Valley during a White Elephant visit. With her finds, she spruces up her mom’s place and offices at United Community Health Center.
The sheer joy it generates is worth the 30 to 40 totes she needs to stow them in a storage unit, she said. Some may get re-donated, but most is held over for more merriment next year.
She’s obviously not downsizing yet. But that’s OK — Green Valley fans of someone else doing the decorating can be thankful. For those of you building something new, you’ve got 11 whole months to find just the spot for it.