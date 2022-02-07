Halfway through BAJA Softball season

Games played Jan. 28 to Feb, 2, 2022
JIM HILL SPIRIT LEAGUE
(sponsored by Shawn Smith REmax Realty)
On a beautiful, “balmy” 33-degree Friday morning, Spirit League players were anxious for the Commissioner to yell "Play Ball" so their freezing bodies could get warmed up.
Home runs were in abundance in Game 1. First to homer to the fence was Dave Fehringer of the Orange team. Following Dave with balls flying to the fence for homers were Green Team’s Arlie Lyons, Yellow Team’s Stacy Michaels, and Paul Klouda of the Orange Team. Michaels robbed Ken Becker of three potential homers with outstanding outfield catches.
Leading this game with four RBIs was Arlie Lyons and Mac Robinson. Going 5 for 5 at the plate were Mark Haskoe, Marsha Lichtenhan, Mac Robinson, Dave Fehringer and Randy George. Game One ended with Green Team with 14 runs, Yellow Team with 13 runs, and Orange Team with 12 runs.
After the break with coffee and donuts supplied by Shawn Smith of Shawn Smith REmax Realty, Game 2 began facing pitchers Lu Smith, Craig Jackson and John Vitale. Orange and Yellow Teams took their position on the field to play their awesome defense. After the three teams took their rotations, 11 batters were perfect at the plate! Final Scores were Yellow Team with 6 runs, Orange Team with 4 and Green Team with 4 runs.
IVAN ALLISON LEAGUE
Health Insurance Solutions edged 3 1/2 Happy Barbers 16-14. Manager Ed Clark set the tone for the Insurance squad by batting a perfect 6-6, and Willie McGhee went 5-6. The Barbers won the first game 19-11 behind Bill Seavecki’s homer and Craig Jackson’s 4-4 hitting. Vince Robinett (HR) and Jeff Robinson led the Barbers in the second contest.
Hickey Automotive beat Two Girls Pizza 9-5 behind the hitting of Mike Iannacchino, Randy Drenning and Joe Horvath. The Pizza gang won the second game in extra innings 24-22. Tom Trekker, Harvey Schelter and Chuck Borozinski were the leading hitters for the Pizza team, while Joe Horvath, Dave Feagan and John Beckner led the Mechanics.
Two Girls Pizza swept 3 1/2 Happy Barbers by scores of 21-17 and 23-19. The Pizza hitters were on fire as each player collected at least five hits during the two games. Sam Davis, Tom Trekker and Dan Coleman each garnered eight hits. The Barbers’ Bill Seavecki launched five blasts over the fence while Jerry Bost hit one. Craig Jackson was a perfect 4-4 in game one.
Hickey Automotive scored 14 runs in the final inning of the first game to defeat Health Insurance Solutions 25-19 and won the second contest 23-20. Charlie Tarjan, Mike Hulse and Gregg Hartman (HR) led the Mechanics in the first tilt while Dave Feagan, Mike Iannacchino and Joe Horvath led them in the second. Brian Kelley, Steve Wentz (HR) and Craig Anderson led the Insurance club hitters.
CHUCK CATINO LEAGUE
Football isn't the only game with upsets. Monday morning Jeff LeFave's Edward Jones Investors locked horns with Longhorn's Grill & Saloon, a team they've tamed four games in a row. In game one, the power hitting Investors were held to just one run through 5 innings. Then they exploded for 10 runs in the sixth and seventh innings to tie it up at 11, highlighted by a triple from Dee Feagan. With a man on base, Longhorn's Tom Hostad blasted a towering fly ball over the left fielder’s head to score the winning run of the game. Game one marked the return of pitcher Jose Escalera and infielder Greg Endow for the Horns.
In game two, with a 12-11 victory under their belts, Longhorn's Jose continued his good pitching as the two teams battled in a close contest. In the end, Peter Hubbard drove in the last two runs to clench Longhorn its second win of the day 10-7.
In the matinee matchup, the Animal Center of Green Valley swept the Insurance Center of Green Valley 16-9 and 24-7. The Animal’s Leo Neville, always masterful on the mound, was backed up by homers from Joe Nuess, Ed Karnes, and multiple zingers from Tim Saylor. Stan Herum, Roger Johnson, and Donna Harrison anchored the Animal infield. The Insurer’s Jim DeWilde, Michelle Schilling, Jerry Brotz, Dave Erickson, and Wendy Constantine came to play as they pounded out multiple hits in a losing effort.
BAJA Senior softball is played every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Canoa Preserve (County) Park – Chuck Catino Softball Complex in Green Valley. For more information on BAJA softball, go to www.bajasportingclub.org.
BAJA Softball Standings – As of February 2, 2022
Compiled by Wendy Constantine
Ivan Allison League
Team
Wins
Losses
Two Girls Pizzeria
13
7
3 ½ Happy Barbers
12
8
Hickey Automotive
12
8
Health Insurance Solutions
3
17
Chuck Catino League
Team
Wins
Losses
Jeff LeFave’s Edward Jones
17
3
Longhorn Grill & Saloon
13
7
Animal Care Center of GV
8
12
Insurance Center of GV
2
18
Jim Hill Spirit League
Team
Wins
Losses
Yellow Team
10
6
Orange Team
7
9
Green Team
7
9