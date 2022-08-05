Green Valley’s Arid Garden is often referred to in this column, so perhaps we should explore its history. This small garden is actually one of the best places in the Santa Cruz Valley to find out if a particular plant will flourish in the desert.
Old gardeners were known to say that “if a plant makes it here, it will live any place.”
Entry to the garden is free and open daily from dawn to dusk. It is just off Camino Encanto halfway down the hill between the Camino del Sol firehouse and the West Frontage Road. For those with GPS, the address is 1004 Camino del Arrendajo. Just less than one acre in Desert Hills I, it is filled with native and desert-adapted plants growing in natural surroundings. During summer when winter helpers are gone, the garden is regularly cared for by eight volunteers on Friday mornings.
To fully appreciate the present, it is good to look into the past. The current garden was formerly open space between model townhomes and the developer’s modular sales office. After a while, development moved farther out and the area was left vacant. Thanks to the rough terrain not being conducive to building, and the urging of a neighboring garden club member, in 1985 an agreement was signed allowing a garden idea to grow.
In the beginning there were only half a dozen trees and a blank canvas of poorly draining, rocky soil. By choosing the right plants, water usage and maintenance would be minimal. Then leveling, drainage design, and lots of digging were required. With no actual budget or source of income, early plants were all donated by Greenbelt Nursery, the Desert Museum, Arizona University Legume Project, Greg Starr Nursery, local gardeners, and plant collectors.
Over the years, many plant combinations were tried, not all successfully. By a lot of trial-and-error, the bones of the present garden developed. A number of plants have been in their location for over 30 years, including three beautiful old Pine trees, unique Acacias, and huge “Hatpin” Barrel Cactus. The late Helen Corbett, an original founder and planner of the garden said, “Over the years our mistakes were as instructive as the successes.” That quote is still true today.
Next week we will bring this garden’s history up to date, including not-always-welcome visitors, weather consequences, plant choice challenges, and our many area supporters. In the meantime if you stop by for a visit, you will observe the results of a robust monsoon season storm still in the cleanup stages. Please observe the caution tape!
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.
