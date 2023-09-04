Little by little life has brought back normalcy and events we took for granted, like large gatherings at performances, parties, cultural events and concerts.
After a five-year hiatus, the Green Valley Summer Chorus returns under the direction of Tamara Kahrimanis.
“My goal is to celebrate the return of the GV Summer Chorus through uplifting and entertaining choral works,” Kahrimanis said, adding she is delighted to get back to directing.
“Our accompanist is Liz Spencer, who also accompanies the University of Arizona Theater Department and Tucson Boy’s Chorus,” Kahrimanis commented.
Jazz percussionist Joel Hopko, who performs with the GV Concert, will also be featured.
“We are 46 voices strong and pieces include Gershwin and jazz, with top hat and canes, Simon and Garfunkel’s ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water,’ Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah,’ and a 14-minute medley from ‘Les Mis.’”
“As conductor I’ve engaged a percussionist and an accompanist from the University of Arizona known for her work with the Tucson Boy’s Chorus,” said Kahrimanis.
There will be two performances, one held on Saturday, Sept. 16 and one on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 3 p.m. Both performances will be held at CPAC (the Community Performance and Art Center), located at 1250 Continental Road. Tickets are $15 and are available online at www.performingartscenter.org, or call the CPAC box office at 520-399-1750.
Half of all proceeds will be donated to support the Community Performance and Art Center.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone