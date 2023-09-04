Summer Chorus[31597].jpg

The GV Summer Chorus returns this month with their first live performance in five years. 

Little by little life has brought back normalcy and events we took for granted, like large gatherings at performances, parties, cultural events and concerts.

After a five-year hiatus, the Green Valley Summer Chorus returns under the direction of Tamara Kahrimanis.



Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net.

