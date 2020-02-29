GV'S GOT MORE TALENT! Hrin fronts boomer-era dance band

It’s amazing how new people move to town and find just the right folks to connect with for a new life experience.
Lucy Hrin moved to Tubac from Colorado four years ago and decided to promote her singing voice that she’d pretty much only used at home because of shyness.
“My family was encouraging, and I was shy. But I’ve learned. My first time on stage I had an adrenalin high,” she said.
Once situated in Tubac, Hrin worked at The Goods sandwich shop where owner Cheryl Snyder wanted to start a Wednesday night jam band. She asked Hrin if she’d help.
Hrin started singing there and met guitar player Laurie Vitt and other musicians who sat down and jammed.
“That started my singing career. I was encouraged to expand my singing, start a band and select a playlist appealing to my age group. I also took up the guitar. In the last two to three years, I’ve met more and more area musicians,” she pointed out.
When it came choosing a band name, “we all wanted a bird name and I liked the sound of ‘Grackles.’ That’s pretty much it. I love to sing and use my voice to make music. And dressing up in cocktail dresses, too,”
That all lead her to eventually form the Lucy Hrin and The Grackles band, playing popular Boomer-era dance tunes from the 1960s, '70s and '80s in Southern Arizona.
The group will be the lead act at the Green Valley’s Got Talent shows at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Monday, March 9, at the Community Performance and Art Center.
Come hear Hrin’s non-shy vocals and guitar accompaniment, where she’ll be joined by The Grackles: Billy Clifford on guitar, Mike Harrington on drums, Ed Lannon on bass, Laurie Vitt on guitar and harmonica, and John Blake on the conga drum.
Along with The Grackles, Hrin will sing “Cry to Me,” “Piece of My Heart,” her original “My Heart Was Ready,” and more 1960s-era soul music.
“The first time I heard her sing I thought, I want to be in her band,” Clifford said.
Vitt said he was shocked when Hrin thanked him and others after one gig.
“Why would you thank us for doing something we love to do,” he told her.
