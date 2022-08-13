GV MODELMAKER’S ENGLISH VILLAGE: Craftsman's historic street scene on display

An up-close view to admire the finished windows, chimneys and details.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Bill O’Malley estimates he’s spent between 2,500 and 3,000 hours of the past 18 months constructing a 1:48-scale model of a multi-faceted street scene of Bristol, England, from 1866.

Every miniature detail on each side and angle of the completed diorama is so precisely done and accurate that it’s now on display at the Mini Time Museum of Miniatures in Tucson through Jan. 22.

GV MODELMAKER’S ENGLISH VILLAGE: Craftsman's historic street scene on display

Bill and Connie O’Malley with Bill's street model of 1866 Bristol, England now at the Mini Time Museum of Miniatures.
GV MODELMAKER’S ENGLISH VILLAGE: Craftsman's historic street scene on display

Architect Bill O’Malley with one view of his 1866 Bristol, England model village.
GV MODELMAKER’S ENGLISH VILLAGE: Craftsman's historic street scene on display

A peek inside to see the cobblestone streets and various details.


Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?