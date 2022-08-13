GV MODELMAKER’S ENGLISH VILLAGE: Craftsman's historic street scene on display

Bill O’Malley estimates he’s spent between 2,500 and 3,000 hours of the past 18 months constructing a 1:48-scale model of a multi-faceted street scene of Bristol, England, from 1866.
Every miniature detail on each side and angle of the completed diorama is so precisely done and accurate that it’s now on display at the Mini Time Museum of Miniatures in Tucson through Jan. 22.
It has been a full-time endeavor for O'Malley. Working from three black-and-white photos he found online, he has completed the exacting details of the intricate and full-color narrow cobblestone streets to the multi-paned windows.
A former architect in Minnesota and California, O’Malley said he came across the photos of Bristol, England, online. The intricate details looked like a doable challenge for a model-making construction project for someone with his patience and skill.
“The photos appealed to me,” he said matter-of-factly.
The part of this ultra-detailed endeavor that he enjoyed most in creating and working on was the finishing and weathering to make it look old and worn and deteriorated. “I enjoyed that artistic part,” he pointed out.
And what part of this project did he not enjoy much?
“Making the windows … I enjoy detail work but the windows were so tedious,” he explained while showing one of a number of windows with toothpick-like pieces to form the panes.
O’Malley’s wife, Connie, helped him secure the completed project in their SUV for transport to The Mini Time Museum of Miniatures.
“Some people play golf or tennis or enjoy reading. Bill is an architect and has always enjoyed building models, but this one has been quite a project,” Connie said.
“At first, I couldn’t imagine what he was designing, but as time went on, I realized the ability Bill has in visualizing what a village in the 1860s would look like,” she explained, noting that she was relieved that Bristol was finally completed — and they can clean the garage.
“I’m excited that others will be able to enjoy Bill’s amazing talent,” she added.
The miniature-scale model of this scene in Bristol isn’t the first piece O’Malley has had on display at The Mini Time Museum of Miniatures. His miniature of Framlingham Castle in Suffolk, north of London, has been on display.
When viewing O’Malley’s model at The Mini Time Museum, he suggests looking closely on all sides to note the detail of the modeling and the weathering that makes the diorama look as old as the photos he worked from.
The model on display weighs 60 pounds.
“It will be for sale after January 22. I build 'em and let 'em go,” he quipped.
What’s the next modeling project for the architect/model-maker? He’s going to build models of race cars.
