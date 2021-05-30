GV Gardners: So many spring Saguaro flowers!

Long-time area residents are proclaiming this as “the spring of Saguaro blossoms.”
The numbers of buds and open flowers are staggering. Plants that have never bloomed before are currently bursting with their spring décor. There is not just the typical tip blooms, but side arms are in flower, as are their intersections with the main trunk. Stop for a close look … and be amazed!
In March 1931, Saguaro (Carnegiea gigantea) officially was named Arizona’s State Flower. The cactus giant, though often pictured in movies and advertisements representing the entire Southwest, actually grows only in Southern Arizona and western Sonora, Mexico.
The skin of Saguaro cactus is covered with a thick, waxy layer which waterproofs the surface and restricts loss of water. Its pleats enable the stem to expand without bursting during water uptake. Clusters of robust spines along the pleats provide shade to the surface, reducing heat and water loss. Beneath the skin is a thin layer of chlorophyll-containing cells and the deeper interior consists of water storage tissue.
Stored water makes up to 85 percent of the total weight of these cactus. The retained water helps prevent temperature extremes which are harmful to the plant. A skeleton of 12 to 20 woody ribs is in the stem center, running through the main stem and branching into the arms. Surprisingly, the roots for this giant are rarely more than 4 inches deep, radiating horizontally from the plant as far as it is tall.
The hefty white flowers open at night, remaining open until mid-day, releasing a scent much like an over-ripe melon. Pollination occurs at night as bats feed on the nectar, or during the day by feasting bees and white-winged doves.
During June, the pollinated flowers will mature into 3-inch fruit containing many tiny seeds embedded in juicy, red pulp. These open fruits are often mistaken for red flowers when the rind splits and displays the bright inner lining.
Saguaro fruit ripens during pre-monsoon drought and is nearly the only moist food available for wildlife. It therefore is a staple for a variety of birds, insects, and mammals. Subsequent seed dispersal happens just before the summer rainy season.
Amazingly, successful germination takes place from a seed the size of a pinhead!
This occurs under the protection of another plant, often referred to as the “nurse plant.” Within 10 years the plant grows to 1 ½ inches high. If it survives to 30 years, the Saguaro reaches 2 feet high. By 50 years, most will reach 8 to 10 feet high, flower and produce arms.
Some Saguaros have been found with as many as 50 arms; many will remain solitary, never growing arms. Studies have shown that arm production is random.
Arms naturally grow upward; drooping or twisted arms often have been caused by wilting after freeze damage.
The Saguaro is protected in Arizona by regulations that restrict the harvesting or selling of Saguaros from the wild. However, seed-grown plants are easily obtained from commercial nurseries.
A large, well-hydrated Saguaro can weight more than 10 tons! Mother Nature’s design of this cactus has created a desert symbol meant for our awe and respect.
Don’t miss the show!
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.