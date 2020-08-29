Clear blue skies, warm temperatures, abundant sunshine… sounds like an ideal summer, right? As witnessed during the past weeks in our desert, these conditions can also create stress for both plants and people.
Choosing native or desert-adapted plants is the best way to achieve hot weather plant vigor. Also recognize that some plants simply do not grow well in this climate.
Triple-digit temperatures over an extended period influence plants by increasing water loss, encouraging vulnerability to sun exposure, and creating root stress also caused by rising soil temperatures. These conditions contribute to the decline of plant health, making them more susceptible to disease and pests.
Get in the habit of monitoring the garden for signs of heat stress, such as yellowing of foliage. Too much intense sunlight can cause a yellow-white burn on the upper surface of older leaves, resulting in eventual stunted plant growth. Add to this any reflection of heat from nearby walls. This condition can be decreased by placing shade cloth over the plants until temperatures reliably drop into the 90-degree range.
Watering plants slowly and deeply year-around creates a deep root system for summer hardiness. Until temperatures moderate, even hardy cactus and succulents in containers should be watered two times weekly or moved to a space where there is afternoon shade.
Older foliage will display hot air injury by drying and browning of tips and leaf margins. New tip growth will then wilt, eventually dying back. Evaporation cools leaves, but must receive enough water from the roots to achieve this. If not, newer growth wilts and older leaves sunburn.
Persistent afternoon wilting followed by foliage burn is evidence of heat exposure and hot soil. Deep roots are able to reach more moderate soil temperatures and moisture. To help create these conditions, mulch the soil surface around plants, 2 to 3 inches thick. This helps to stabilize soil temperatures both in containers and the ground. Do not allow mulch to touch the plant base.
Another summer issue is the build-up of naturally-occurring soil salts which dissolve as water is added to the soil. The salt is then taken up by plant roots, causing salt injuries. These become apparent as persistent wilting, more yellowing then browning on tips or between veins of older leaves. This can be overcome by forceful watering to wash the salt deposits downward out of the root area.
To avoid encouragement of vulnerable new growth, neither prune nor fertilize desert plants during periods of high temperatures. Instead continue to inspect plants for heat stress, provide supplemental water as needed, add sunburn protection, and mulch to retain moisture.
Use the same strategies for the gardener: stay hydrated, wear headgear and sun-screen in prolonged sun exposure, work in the shade, and start your day in the garden early!