Whether called Mexican Honeysuckle or Firecracker Plant, Justicia spicigera is a robust perennial with clusters of vivid orange, tubular flowers that appear nearly all year. If a hard frost damages its stems to the ground, recovery is quick in early spring.
A number of gardeners refer to the color orange as garish and hard to use with other colors. Add to that leaves that are a faded greenish-yellow, and the combination may be unacceptable to many.
However, this plant is becoming more popular in the desert. First, that off-color green foliage is lush, dense, and nearly tropical in character. Its shape varies from rounded to upright, semi-shrubby, or sometimes wandering and open … so there is a form to fit any spot or need in the landscape.
With soft short hairs covering the leaves, Mexican Honeysuckle adds a complementary softness to the desert’s otherwise prickly plants. Therefore, another reason for popularity. The evergreen foliage is cold-damaged in the mid-20s, but the plant is root hardy to at least 20-degrees Fahrenheit.
Mexican Honeysuckle is a hummingbird favorite at a time when not much else is offering nectar. The dazzling orange tubular flowers are a popular winter treat for the sweet eaters.
Plant these natives of Mexico and South America when frost is past in spring. They are moderately drought tolerant when established, but more attractive with water every one to two weeks during summer and every one to two months in cooler weather.
Stems grow fast enough that a 1-gallon size plant will soon spread to 2 to 3 feet or wider. With only occasional trimming, the plants can be kept at this manageable size year around.
Wait until early spring to prune back any frost-damaged plants. When older plants begin to show sparse foliage, trim to two feet to encourage new growth. If leaves begin to turn yellow, there may be an iron deficiency (chlorosis) which can be treated with an application of chelated iron, available at most hardware stores.
In summary, Mexican Honeysuckle can be grown for its lushness, showy long-blooming flower display, and tropical ambiance. It adds a splash of brilliance against purple or deep blue barrio garden walls. It can further liven up a colorful container for patio or poolside.
If there is a bare spot in the landscape, this plant will wander and crawl until the space is filled. Lastly, a little bright orange is sure to attract just the right amount of attention to your garden!
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.