GV Gardeners: Yucca, stately symbol of the Southwest

In addition to the Saguaro, Yucca plants are another icon of the Southwest. History of the native Yucca and its many uses go back generations in the desert.
A soap made from Yucca leaves was used by early Navajos as a shampoo as well as to treat sunburn, cuts, scratches, and dry nail cuticles. Its black seeds were utilized to dye sheep wool for elaborately woven rugs and to add another color to their basket crafts. Long narrow Yucca leaves with razor-sharp ends became sewing needles.
Primitive Herbalists and Shamans used Yucca medicinally by boiling the roots for a healing tea, used for a number of internal ailments and believed to generally restore health.
Yucca may be planted in partial shade, although full sun is preferred. Paramount is good drainage because its roots will quickly rot if standing in moist soil. Water well when planting and then wait 2 to 3 weeks before watering again. Rely on rainfall when weather is not exceptionally hot and dry.
Most Yucca grow 10 to 12 feet high with narrow, usually stiff leaves tipped with sharp spikes. Easily noticeable in the landscape, they are low care and drought tolerant. Flower stalks are 3 to 5 feet tall, often weighted down by large clusters of creamy, lily-like flowers.
Pollinators of New Mexico’s state flower include bats, but most important is the Yucca Moth. Pollination of the fragrant blossoms is at night when this moth lays its eggs. The eggs then hatch as the flowers fade and resulting larvae feed on the fruit. As an example of true symbiotic relationship, enough seeds are always left by the moth larvae to allow continued propagation of the Yucca species.
One of the loveliest Yuccas is the Mexican Blue Yucca (Yucca rigida) with its powder-blue foliage and plumes of pure white flowers. This Chihuahuan Desert native grows slowly to 12 feet high by 5 feet wide. As its lower leaves die, they cascade, clinging to the trunk and forming a picturesque tan-colored skirt.
Most common here is the native Soaptree Yucca (Y. elata) which matures at up to 20 feet high and 8 feet wide. Among other readily available plants are: Spanish Bayonet (Y. aloifolia), a slow grower to 10 feet high by 5 feet wide; and Spanish Dagger, also called Roman Candle (Y. gloriosa) with a tropical appearance at 10 feet high by 8 feet wide.
Larger Joshua Tree Yucca (Y. brevifolia) can grow to 30 feet high and wide, so is not for landscapes with space limits. Instead, visit Joshua Tree National Park near Twentynine Palms, California to view these dramatic specimens.
Closer to home, The Arid Garden in Desert Hills I has several maturing varieties of robust Yuccas, stately symbols of the Southwest.
