GV Gardeners: Yes, January brings garden flowers

After explaining to many visitors of the Arid Garden that “the garden is having its winter nap so not much is in bloom,” it was decided to take a slow walk through and look more closely. Careful observation showed that more than a dozen robust plant varieties were displaying their winter flowering abilities. Following is what was blooming last Friday in the garden.
Among the “cool” colored flowers were scattered native Verbena (V. goodingii). Most of these plants were introduced to the garden as volunteers. Many are in full bloom exhibiting their soft-lavender flower clusters. Interestingly, adjacent are like-plants but with no signs of either blossoms or buds.
Taking its rest in the summer months, the winter-blooming Bush Germander (Teucrium fruticans) is alive with electric blue flowers contrasting with the 3-foot mound of dense silvery-gray foliage. Each winter garden should have one of these plants!
Scattered around the garden are many scented Rosemary bushes (Rosmarinus officinalis) crowded with small, light blue flowers. Cold hardy to 10 degrees Fahrenheit, these plants commonly bloom annually from winter into the month of May.
Warm-color flowers are well represented in this garden, even in mid-winter. Continuing a bloom cycle that began over a year ago, a half-dozen Mexican Honeysuckle bushes (Justicia spicigera) are decked out in thin, bright orange blossoms. Partially shaded by a large African Sumac tree, these transplants have tripled their size in a few short years.
Available hummingbird winter food sources include several currently blooming warm-color flowers. Among these Arid Garden plants are those with orange blossoms of the Globe Mallow (Sphaeralcea ambigua), best known for filling springtime roadsides in a wide range of colors including red, purple, lavender, white and orange. This particular plant was welcomed to the garden as a volunteer several years ago.
With bright yellow flowers, Desert Marigold (Baileya multiradiata) bloom throughout the year, the heaviest from November to April. These wildflowers have not been formally planted in the garden, but are encouraged by tossing the seeds around while deadheading spent flowers during the year.
Blooming Baja Fairyduster (Calliandra californica) with its deep scarlet, puffball-like blossoms, and “Hot Lips” Salvia (S. greggii) with red and white petals on one flower, each invite hummingbirds to their winter delights.
Both red and creamy yellow flowered Chuparosa plants (Justicia californica) bloom throughout most winters, providing snappy color and reliable hummingbird feasts.
For several winters, a tiny patch of green stems has magically appeared in the same spot beneath a deciduous Vitex tree in the garden. No one knows their source, but they have never failed to emerge. Prior to the arrival of spring, a cluster of dazzling, yellow Daffodil blossoms develop at stems’ ends.
Currently, although the “mystery” Daffodil flowers are smaller than usual, they have again been welcomed by garden volunteers and visitors alike … surely a sign of an early springtime.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.