GV Gardeners: Yes, it’s surely ant season once again

Every year during monsoon season, it seems that ants of many descriptions are seen everywhere. Most are tolerable but a nuisance; others are downright pests in the home and the garden. Perhaps it’s time to again review just a few of the more than 20 different ant species found in our area.
In other parts of the country, earthworms are valuable for aerating and turning the soil plus helping to decompose organic matter. Ants take over these duties in our desert soils. These small creatures are also low on the food chain, so are an important source of nutrition for birds, lizards, spiders, and any number of other insects.
Have you observed how fast a group of ants can devour food spills and dead insects, helping to keep the environment clean? They may also turn into predators, eating live insects which can make them beneficial in the garden.
Probably Harvester Ants are among those most commonly seen. These medium-sized ants form trails, each one carrying pieces of seeds, leaves, stems and other plant material. Primarily seed eaters, these ants work during daylight hours. Their nests are flat shaped with a noticeable entry in the center. A large area around the nest is often cleared of plant material, sometimes with empty seed casings stacked nearby. When disturbed, Harvesters can cause a painful sting.
Among the most frustrating ants in the garden are the Leafcutter or Farmer Ants. After selecting a favorite plant, they harvest leaves during nighttime hours when not observed. They do not eat the stolen leaves, but use them to create a fertilizer for a “fungus farm” growing in their nest area.
Leafcutters select a shrub or tree perhaps as much as several hundred feet from the nest and begin their harvest. Under the cover of night, worker ants swarm over the plant and cut circular pieces from the leaves. The circles are then dropped to the ground where the “transportation team” is waiting to carry the leaf pieces back to the colony.
In the nest, leaf parts are cut into even smaller pieces and added to the “fungus garden.” Ambitious Leafcutter ants can strip a shrub or small tree in one night!
Their colonies produce crater-shaped mounds which surround the nest opening. Some nests have been discovered to be as deep as 15 feet underground, and to contain one million ants.
Tiny Fire Ants do not have a defined nest. If accidentally disturbed, they will repeatedly sting, causing intense long-lasting burning and itching. These are different from the tiny Pharaoh Ants that often invade the interior of our homes, but do not sting nor bite. Pharaoh ants are on the hunt for sugars and fats that we and our pets consume.
Eliminating all ants is very unlikely, so plan to simply manage their numbers where most annoying. To do-it-yourself, deposit any of the following at the colony entry point: cayenne pepper, lemon juice, coffee grounds, citrus oil, mint extract, Tabasco sauce, diatomaceous earth, organic biodegradable soapy water … or when the rainy season ends, ant numbers will visibly decrease, so be patient!
