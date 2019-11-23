GV Gardeners: Winter protection plan for your landscape

It is not too early to plan for protection of tender plants from freezing temperatures. The first frost of the season often occurs during November. Native and desert-adapted landscape plants are less likely to suffer serious cold damage. However, many homeowners also grow frost-tender exotic plants that need to be protected at 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
Within the Green Valley area, temperatures can vary by nearly 10 degrees. Keep in mind that cold air rushes to low areas, down washes and arroyos. Neighborhoods east of the interstate near the Santa Cruz River may have frost when the western ridges do not.
Make it a daily habit to check predicted low nighttime temperatures, and be ready to cover sensitive plants with old bedsheets, light blankets, paper grocery bags, or newspapers.
Most nurseries and hardware stores carry frost cloth. A good cloth should protect plants to about 30 degrees, some down to 20 degrees. Frost cloth can be left on for several days because it should admit enough light to sustain the plant. The coldest time is the hour just after sunrise, so do not uncover too early in the day.
Columnar cactus can be protected by simply inverting a plastic foam cup over the growing tip. Do not cover any plants with plastic, which transmits cold and damages leaf surfaces.
Plants such as Bougainvillea, Lantana, Cape Honeysuckle, Ruellia, Arizona Yellow Bells, Queen’s Wreath Vine, and Red Bird-of-Paradise are cold sensitive. However, they are root-hardy and recover from frost damage quickly in spring, so it is not necessary to cover them.
It is recommended to leave cold-damaged branches on plants until danger of frost has passed. The injured foliage will actually act as a blanket, protecting lower limbs and roots. Wait to trim away damage until around late March when new growth begins to appear.
Favorite colorful winter annuals vary in cold hardiness. Petunia and Pansy can accept cold down to 20 degrees. Begonia, Geranium, and Impatiens show
damage at 32 degrees. Snapdragons, Stock, and Calendula fall somewhere in between. When temperatures dip below freezing, it may be a good idea to cover beds of mixed annuals.
Citrus become cold hardier as they mature. The first 2 to 3 years after planted, they should be covered when below freezing. It also depends on duration of low temperatures. If below critical temperatures for just a few hours, little or no injury may occur; however, if below for 10 or more hours, damage may be severe.
Generally, tangerines and grapefruit can tolerate temperatures into the low 20s; oranges the mid-20s; lemons into the upper 20s. Most cold sensitive are limes, which will be damaged below 32 degrees. Continue watering established citrus every 14 days.
Be careful to not overwater landscape plants in winter. Most trees and shrubs do well with twice monthly irrigation. With normal winter rains, native plants may not require supplemental water.
New desert residents are often surprised to find that frost occurs here. Actually, now is the time to carefully check the local weather forecast and have a plan to protect the winter landscape.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.