GV Gardeners: Winter-hardy plants for the desert

Desert winter temperatures may be mild compared to much of the United States, but they can drop low enough to dissuade many ornamentals grown here. However, there are a number of plants that do not require protection from the cold. Following are just a few.
• Angelita Daisy blooms nearly year-round with small yellow daisy-like flowers held above clusters of grass-like foliage. Cold hardy to 5 degrees Fahrenheit and maturing at 12 inches high and wide, this petite plant spreads readily from trailing stems.
• Artemisia is grown for its pungently aromatic, gray foliage which can produce a calming presence in the garden. Cold tolerant to at least minus 5 degrees F., this plant is all about foliage and sweet scents.
• Brittlebush is one of the most common plants on mountainsides of southern Arizona, yet fits into the home garden as well. Cold hardy to 5 degrees F., this small shrub erupts into showy, brilliant yellow flowers each spring.
• Gaura with its deep green base leaves tinged with red accepts cold temperatures down to 5 degrees F. Throughout the summer, small pink or white flowers create the illusion of tiny whirling butterflies moving with the slightest breeze.
• Gopher Spurge may look like something from outer space with its arching, spreading stems stacked with fleshy knife-like leaves pointing skyward. Cold hardy to 5 degrees F., it produces clusters of chartreuse flowers at branch ends in late winter, making for one “other worldly” sight.
Now, all that is needed is to add a few golden barrel or red-spined cactus, and your garden will be filled with colorful plants, unique shapes, and sweet scents … all able to flourish even during those rare, cold winter events.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in Sahuarita.