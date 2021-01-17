GV Gardeners: Winter gardening in our Sonoran Desert

In the north country, plants are gently covered and put to bed in autumn. During an Ohio winter, the gardener with a warm drink in hand watches from indoors as the insulating snow piles onto the garden.
In the desert, we daily listen to weather forecasts, keep frost cloths and old blankets handy, dash out before sundown to cover plants, decide when it’s time to uncover, record temperatures and rainfall, make decisions on what care for which plants, and on and on. Such is winter gardening in the desert!
Although of short duration, desert winters can often be both confusing and frustrating. Should I prune now? How often do I water? Which plants to cover? When should I remove the cold protection? What should I be doing now?
Although winter conditions may suggest otherwise, dedicated gardeners want to be doing something in the landscape whenever the sun shines. It can be frustrating to be inside watching frost building on the bougainvillea just outside the window. Even though a weather event cannot be changed, offering a few guidelines for handling the winter garden may help relieve some of the anxiety.
Freeze damage most often occurs to plants with temperatures between 32 and 24 degrees Fahrenheit. If below 20 degrees for an extended time, damage will be caused to many ornamentals. Plants growing in the Santa Cruz Valley that are especially frost sensitive include: Lantana, Yellowbells, Birds-of-Paradise, Baja Fairyduster, Peruvian Applecactus, and the blossoms of most Aloe varieties. Covering these plants is unlikely to protect from leaf damage when temperature drops below 30 degrees, but being root hardy they will usually begin new growth in spring.
Cold protective covers can be removed the following morning after the sun is up and temperature rises above freezing. If several nights of frosty conditions are forecast, frost cloth can be left on for up to a week or longer, depending on the type of cloth.
Do not trim cold damage from plants or prune cold-sensitive plants until spring. The old plant material can provide protection to areas lower on the plant which may not have been affected. Nor is this the time to prune Mesquite or Palo Verde trees. You may, however, trim deciduous trees such as Desert Willow, Cat-Claw Acacia, and Chaste (Vitex) trees.
Agaves are often semi-dormant this time of year, allowing old brown leaves to be removed from the base with a slight tug. To avoid damage to the base, do not pull on dead leaves that are still firmly attached.
Winter dormant plants in containers should be watered once a month or less. Those that grow during cold weather can be watered once a week. Continue to water wildflower seedlings regularly if no rainfall has occurred. When a freeze is expected, do not water succulents which survive best if the soil is dry.
Enjoy your winter gardening … it’s part of the reason we are here!
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.