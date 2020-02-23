GV Gardeners: Winter blooming vines for the desert

Is it possible that the state flower of South Carolina could be blooming in our chilly Sonoran Desert from January through March? Carolina Jessamine
(Gelsemium sempervirens) is now densely covered with sweet-scented, vivid yellow flowers nestled among its shiny emerald green foliage. This picturesque vine easily softens the many prickly accent plants growing in the desert.
Native of the southeastern United States, this Jessamine blooms here in late winter and randomly again in autumn. It is cold hardy to 15 degrees Fahrenheit and if cold damaged, will recover quickly. During summer, once established it withstands periods of drought and tolerates the extreme heat.
Carolina Jessamine can be grown as either a vine or groundcover. When used as a vine, it will easily reach 20 feet or more, so a strong support is needed. The wiry stems climb over trellises, arbors, fences and yard walls. It grows well in containers and can act as a natural privacy screen.
Older vines can become top heavy or thin, but can be cut back to 3 feet for quick rejuvenation. Annually remove any dead or damaged branches to retain the shape. Do any necessary pruning after the flowering cycle is finished.
It is recommended that Carolina Jessamine be planted during cool weather in full sun. It prefers rich, well-drained but consistently moist soil. Be careful to neither overwater nor allow the soil to dry out between waterings. During the growing season, add compost, leaf mold, aged manure, or a balanced fertilizer such as 10-10-10.
Keep in mind that if ingested, all parts of this Jessamine are toxic. Its sap may irritate sensitive skin. It is not susceptible to pests or disease.
Also brightening the desert’s winter scene in this area is another evergreen vine, Lilac Vine (Hardenbergia violacea). This plant is currently laden with small pinkish-purple, sweet-pea-like blossoms which cascade much like small Wisteria flower clusters. When in full bloom from winter to early spring, this is a real “attention-getter.”
Lilac Vine is cold hardy down to 23 degrees, but is severely damaged below that.
This vine does best when planted in sun, or light shade if in an especially hot location. It climbs by twining stems to 12 to 15 feet and requires little water after established. Quite often known as “Hardenbergia,” this vine responds well to occasional trimming, and older plants can be invigorated with hard pruning.
What could be better on a cloudy, chilly winter day than a lush vine densely covered with dazzling flowers to help brighten your garden and your day … maybe Carolina Jessamine or Lilac Vine.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.