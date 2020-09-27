GV Gardeners: Welcoming autumn in the desert

Good-bye summer. After an unusually hot and dry season, the calendar tells us that it is officially autumn in the Sonoran Desert. Most of us will agree that it is welcome! Daylight hours are shorter, temperatures moderate, and we feel a bit more comfortable over all. There are also some important tasks to be done this month in the garden.
Begin your autumn by deciding which new plants might be added to the landscape. By planting in the fall, transplants get off to a more vigorous start in spring. For example, perennials develop more extensive root systems when planted now, growing faster than those planted in spring.
During cooler temperatures many plants go dormant so less water is needed. However, first-year transplants need to be watered every 3 to 4 weeks during winter, especially when rains are sparse. When planting seeds, water the beds daily until the seeds germinate. After seedlings have 3 to 5 leaves, reduce water to once a week. Cool season flowers have the same needs as other plants, including six hours of sun, adequate water, and good drainage.
Choose annual flowering plants for reliable winter color. Among annuals that do very well during our temperate winters are: Petunia, Pansy, Snapdragon, Gazania, Lobelia, Marigold, and Geranium. Most of these plants however will die back in late spring when temperatures consistently reach into the 90s.
Commonly available year around are perennial flowering plants including: Blackfoot Daisy, Ruellia, Penstemon, Globe Mallow, various Salvias, and Gauras. These plants will display their blooms at different times, and with proper care will remain in the garden for many years.
Not to be overlooked are bulbs, a number of which thrive in the desert. Good choices might be: Freesia, Rain Lilies, Crocus, Daffodil, Dutch Iris, and Ranunculus. Any of these plants can grow successfully either in a container or in the ground.
For a spectacular spring show, next month is the time to plant wildflower seed in the desert. Pick your selections now from: Desert Bluebell, California Poppy, Desert Marigold, Gaillardia, Desert Lupine, Mexican Gold Poppy, or Tidy Tips. These seeds can be purchased as a special mix for this area, or as individual favorites.
Fall is the favorite season of many folks, each for his own reason … be it football, the earlier sweet smell of burning leaves, Halloween fun, or just a certain melancholia that comes with saying good-bye to summer delights. Now is also the time to prepare for another successful growing season in the garden. Welcome autumn!
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.