GV Gardeners: Welcome desert celebrations in July

Despite current negatives in our world, July remains a month for celebrating. First off, there is our nation’s birthday … and here we additionally celebrate the rainy results of a robust monsoon season in the desert.
This month often finds the monsoon season in full swing. To desert dwellers, the resulting humidity can give the environment an almost “jungle-like” feel. We appreciate the Texas Rangers, Arizona Yellowbells, Red Bird-of-Paradise, and the many varieties of Salvia, each covered in colorful flowers. Ocotillos are again leafing out and preparing to re-bloom, thanks to the extra humidity.
Rainwater provides a “healthy drink” for plants. Not only is it salt-free, but also may contain sulfur, potash, and other nutrients. Accompanying lightning converts atmospheric nitrogen into a nitrogen solution that plants can absorb. It is noticeable how quickly the desert turns green after a thunderstorm, even if there is very little rain.
Why not utilize rainwater that pours off the roof? Gutters and downspouts can direct the rain to flow into barrels, so it can later be used for potted plants. There is still time to create berms that direct the water to shallow basins constructed around trees and shrubs. The basins are especially valuable for such heavy water users as citrus trees.
Celebrate even a small garden by planting a few pumpkin seeds that should produce a harvest before frost. Most varieties mature in 100 to 120 days. If not, you will have enjoyed the beautiful, bright flowers and watched them magically turn into tiny green globes!
If not edibles, plant any of a number of flowering plants that can flourish in the desert’s summer heat, such as: Gaillardia, Celosia, Gazania, Cosmos, Globe Amaranth, Portulaca, and Zinnia.
Drought-tolerant trees and shrubs such as Acacia, Ironwood, Feather Bush, and Texas Ebony can be planted now. July is a good time to also install accent plants such as Agave, Aloe, Ocotillo, Cactus and Yucca. In all cases, it is advised to provide afternoon shade or a shade cloth covering to prevent sunburn.
Palm trees do best when planted during this month. July is also the time to feed these trees with a dry or granular Palm mix available from most hardware and garden stores. Water thoroughly and then scatter fertilizer in a band around the trunk, about 1 foot out. Then slowly water the material into the soil.
Watch Prickly Pear for white cottony masses called Cochineal Scale. To keep these insect numbers under control, frequently wash them off with a strong jet of garden hose water.
A July afternoon sky can be remarkable, even dramatic. First dark, thickening clouds; then the dancing lightning, roaring thunder, eventually accompanied by an unfamiliarly curious, sweet scent … it’s time to celebrate rainfall in the desert!
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.