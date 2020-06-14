GV Gardeners: Walking through the garden in June

June is the time when gardeners and non-gardeners anxiously wait for the monsoon season and the changes it brings. Now is when landscape plants may show effects of the dry winds, triple-digit temperatures, and lack of rainfall.
However, there are those tough, adaptable, often native plants that insist on showing off despite the weather. For example, pockets of color can now be found on a walk through The Arid Garden, off Camino Encanto in Desert Hills I.
Just inside the front gate, awash in large creamy clusters of small blossoms is a favorite native substitute for oleanders. Currently, this Arizona Rosewood (Vauquelinia californica) is a welcoming sight with its generous terminal groups of cream flowers. Annually in bloom during June for the past 30 years, this 10-foot-tall bush gets sun all day, plus residual heat from the adjacent white masonry wall.
Across the walkway, apricot-colored trumpet flowers of the Trumpet Creeper (Campsis radicans) pop out of the foliage wandering along the fence. The plump, cheerful flowers are favorites of the many visiting hummingbirds.
Nearby, notice the two small Vitex (Vitex rotundifolia) trees with their first cycle of purple flower spikes, anxious to bloom again when the rains arrive.
In case the pink-hued Texas Rangers (Leucophyllum spec) are not in flower when walking through, continue to the collection of Baja Fire Barrel Cactus (Ferocactus gracilis) always covered with brilliant red spikes. At this time they have added an array of bright scarlet-striped flowers surrounding their crowns. Take a camera, because these cactus make a breathtaking picture when backlit by the early morning sun.
In the pollination area of the garden are Lavender Spice Poliomintha, blue Catmint, fuzzy blue Ageratum, Salvia in hues of pink, red, magenta, purple, and white. Next walk beneath the canopy of sweet scented, rosy-pink orchid-like flowers on the large Desert Willow (Chilopsis linearis) tree.
Currently blooming throughout are some of the desert’s most unique blossoms: Bear Grass (Nolina spec), Yucca (Yucca spec), and Desert Spoon (Dasylirion wheeleri). Usually cream colored, the flowers do not add much summer brilliance, but on stalks rising 5 to 10 feet above the unique plants, they do attract attention.
Whether growing naturally or being cultivated, there are many vibrant surprises in June’s desert landscape. Of course, the volume of bloom is less than it will be after the start of monsoon season rains. Yet under even the harshest desert conditions, we can learn to appreciate the tiniest ray of hope, such as tiny yellow petals peeking from behind a well-armed cactus.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.