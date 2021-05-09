GV Gardeners: Vinca for your summer garden

Among flowering plants that thrive in the desert’s multiple 100-degree days, don’t overlook Vinca, also known as Madagascar Periwinkle. Common names are often more easily remembered than lengthy, scientific-sounding botanical names. However, in the case of this Vinca, it is necessary to know that you are looking for the tender perennial “Catharanthus roseus” because there are other Vincas available.
Don’t let the various terms of Vinca Minor, Vinca Major, or Annual Vinca confuse your choice. Despite similarity in appearance, all are very different plants.
The subject plant originated in the tropical climate of the Isle of Madagascar, but has adapted very well to desert living. This Vinca is considered to be moderate to highly drought tolerant. The small upright shrub is prized for its shiny green leaves and profuse delicate-looking flowers. Its long bloom cycle commonly runs from May to November, or frost. It is evergreen and herbaceous, available in both upright or spreading bedding plants.
Blossoms on these fast growers are most often rose-to-pink, pure white, or white with a bright reddish eye. Maturing up to 4 feet high, these robust plants are low maintenance and defy heat stress by flowering in full summer sun. Six hours of daily sun aids blooming; dappled shade is acceptable but results in fewer flowers. Although often covered with profuse blossoms, deadheading of spent flowers is not necessary as they fall off on their own.
These Vincas tolerate a range of soil types as long as it drains well. They are the right size for planting in containers, small spaces, along walkways, in a butterfly garden, or to liven up a xeriscape area. Seldom bothered by either deer or rabbits, they attract butterflies and a host of pollinators.
This plant prefers temperatures of at least 68 degrees Fahrenheit to thrive and bloom, which can be problematic during desert winters … thusly, the designation of “tender perennial.” It may either be allowed to die during winter, or brought indoors for the season, often in November.
Inside, this Vinca in a container should be lightly watered regularly, set on a tray of wet pebbles to add some humidity, avoid drafts, set in light but not a sunny location. Do not fertilize when resting. Take back outdoors when temperatures again reliably reach into the 60s. If over-wintering your Vinca, plan to re-pot it every couple of years, right after it finishes blooming.
One more interesting side light of this plant: The roots of the Madagascar Periwinkle have been found to contain low toxicity chemical compounds, (alkaloids), which are being studied as a treatment for cancer. This little plant may one day become known for more than its heat tolerance.
