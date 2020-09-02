GV Gardeners: Valued shade in our summer gardens

Past weeks of blistering sun have reminded how very important shade is in the desert landscape. When choosing plants for your space, it is vital to evaluate the shade. It may be light, partial, morning, afternoon, dense, or dappled. Following are a few options for various shady spots in the garden or patio.
• Star Jasmine is a wandering vine with sweet, fragrant flowers perfect for a full shade location. Oil from warm-season clusters of white blossoms is used in high-end perfume production.
• Green Spider Agave is a graceful, soft-leafed, urn-like plant ideal in the shade of a typical desert tree. Drought tolerant and cold hardy, this agave will produce many offspring nearby, looking much like a mother hen with dropped wings protecting her numerous youngsters.
• White Desert Plumbago is one of the few Sonoran Desert native plants that does well in dense shade. Favored cultivar “Summer Snow” is a 3-foot-tall perennial with sprawling stems and small white flowers clustered at stem ends.
• Mexican Honeysuckle prefers to grow in filtered shade, such as under a Mesquite tree. This small shrub has yellow-green foliage and thin, bright orange tubular flowers that readily attract hummingbirds.
• Partridge Breast Aloe consists of 12-inch-tall clusters of green spiraling rosettes with white spots, closely resembling a true partridge breast. Favoring light shade, it produces stalks of coral-red tubular flowers in late winter, a perfect time for hungry hummingbirds.
These are but a few of the unique and appealing plants available for a treasured shady spot in the landscape. Also remember that when a plant tag states “plant in full sun,” it does not necessarily mean desert sun.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.