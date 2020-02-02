GV Gardeners: Unwelcome mustard seeds in the garden

Recently several pretty but previously unseen plants began showing up in a number of vacant spaces in The Arid Garden. According to garden tradition, these “weeds” were allowed to grow for a couple weeks while identification was determined.
Over the years, with research and patience, this garden has acquired large collections of such volunteer plants as Indian Mallow, Desert Bluebells, Spreading Fleabane, Annual Red Salvia, Moss Verbena, Bahia, and lots of Parry Penstemon. Each was originally thought to possibly be a weed.
From among the many native and exotic mustards that grow in our desert, the newcomers were determined to be young Sahara Mustard (Brassica tournefortii). It figured … research confirmed that these seed-propagated plants germinate in cool weather often after winter rains, much like the past few weeks here. Also called “Wild Turnip” and “African Mustard,” these plants are native to North Africa, the Middle East, and Southern Europe, favoring arid soils at elevations coinciding with our own.
How to identify? For gardeners from the eastern or midwest states, at first glance this young mustard looked much like the beginning of Dandelion plants. Early on, rough 3- to 4-inch dark green, deeply lobed leaves form an open rosette at the plant base. The entire plant may reach anywhere from 3 inches to 3 feet high.
Even very small plants (1 to 2 inches diameter) can flower and produce seed. February through April, from six to 20 flowers will appear on each plant.
The ¼-inch blossoms are dull yellow and consist of four petals in a criss-cross form. Following that are fruit structures containing up to 30 seeds each.
Fast-growing Sahara Mustard is spread exclusively by seed, which can remain viable in the soil for three years or more. Rodents are known to gather, store and spread the seeds, which may also be achieved by seasonal winds. Southwest coverage has rapidly spread through Arizona, Nevada and California where it is considered invasive and is included on the “Arizona List of Noxious Plants.”
As these short-lived plants later dry, they can become a serious fire hazard by extending fire across arid lands to fire-intolerant native plants.
If Sahara Mustard is found growing in your landscape, early detection and removal are the best management tools. Hand pulling or digging out with a hoe are preferred, best done before they flower and set seed. Currently, roots are shallow and the soil still contains moisture, so this is the time for action. The removed plants should then be carefully placed in a sealed plastic bag for disposal.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.