GV Gardeners: Truly stressful month in the desert

This month the often-heard question will be, “When will the monsoon season rains arrive?” We know it won’t be long because May brought us daily winds, no rainfall, single-digit humidity, and more than a few 100-degree days.
There is still much to be done in the garden while we wait for the seasonal rains to begin. With humidity continuing to hover below 10 percent, it becomes very important to make sure that plants have enough moisture to survive the wait. This is true for native and exotic annuals, perennials, roses, shrubs, trees, cactus and succulents.
June is a tough month for plant survival, and special care must be taken with both watering needs and sun protection. To begin, add a 2-to-4-inch layer of mulch for help with water requirements. Either organic or rock material will reduce evaporation, while keeping roots cooler and discouraging weeds at the same time.
In this area most mulches are inorganic, such as decomposed granite or crushed rock. Organic examples are wood chips, pine needles, ground wood, or composted manure. These will decompose, improving soil quality over time. Whatever you choose, plants will better survive summer’s extreme heat and require less water when mulched.
Annual plants in containers need daily water, sometimes more than once daily. Water in early morning, doing so until water drains from the bottom of the pot.
Both annuals and perennials planted in the ground often need to be watered every two to three days, or more often in extreme temperatures, to prevent their wilting.
If using a garden hose to water, be sure to first empty the hot water standing in the hose. It can be put into a bucket to use after it cools.
Even native and desert-adapted cactus, agaves, yuccas, ocotillos, desert spoon, and hesperaloe appreciate a deep soaking during June. Established palm trees should be watered every other week through the summer.
It may be tempting to over-water on the hottest days, so be sure that the soil is well-draining and drying out slightly between waterings. It has been said many times that more plants die in the desert garden from too much water than from too little!
If you are growing citrus trees, it is recommended watering them to a depth of 2 to 3 feet every seven to 10 days during June. Also watch for sunburn on the trunk of newly planted trees, and cover with newspaper or a coat of paint.
Sunburn may stress a number of plants during this month. Shade cloth, available at hardware and garden centers, may be temporarily used to cover the most vulnerable south and west sides of affected plants. In the vegetable garden, tomato plants that are shaded may continue providing ripe fruit, but most do not readily set new fruit in the sizzling heat.
During June, do what is possible and practical to reduce heat and water stresses in the landscape. Soon the cooling monsoon season rains will arrive, pleasing both the plants and the gardeners.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.