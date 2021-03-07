GV Gardeners: Tree topping not considered proper pruning

Arborculturist Dr. Alex Shigo states, “Topping is the most serious injury one can inflict upon trees.” The thick re-growth resulting from topping makes the canopy top-heavy, increasing the risk of the entire tree being blown over. After repeated removal of foliage, a stressed tree is also susceptible to disease and invasion of rot-causing organisms. Rotted limbs or entire trees may then fall.
A proven pruning principle is that “topping of a tree does not keep the tree small.” In fact, after a deciduous tree has its top pruned away, its growth rate actually increases. It will grow back rapidly in an attempt to replace the missing foliage, which is its food source.
All of the tree’s leaves are necessary to manufacture food for its branches, trunk and roots. The tree will not slow its growth spurt until it reaches about the same size it was before being topped, perhaps only a few years. In the meantime, the view as seen over a flat-topped, unhealthy tree may not be very pleasing.
Horticulturists repeat that “topping succeeds in stopping tree growth only after the tree dies.” When topped, a tree’s health often is damaged so much that it does not have the energy to re-establish itself. It will then continue on a downward spiral for years, eventually dying.
Once begun, pruning out the top of a tree must be done again every few years. This is an ongoing and expensive process. Each time a branch is cut, many long, weak shoots grow rapidly to replace it. Eventually the tree must be removed when it dies; therefore, another cost is incurred.
Proper pruning actually improves the health and beauty of the tree, and can add to the value of property by hundreds of dollars. A tree’s natural form is one of tapering from trunk to finer, regularly divided branches. Arborists may suggest that if a tree interrupts key views and pruning won’t help, it may be necessary to remove the offending tree.
So what is an alternative to topping a tree? A view through trees, or between them, is almost always better than a view without them. Perhaps framing the view is the answer. By careful and artful pruning and thinning, trees can be made part of the view. Nearby trees can establish a perspective for distant vistas by selective interior trimming.
Another alternative to topping is to open up a view by removing the lower limbs of the tree, called “skirting up.” With this pruning method, the canopy is raised above the view, keeping both the tree and the view. When in doubt about proper pruning, consult a certified arborist to find out which options will work best for your particular situation.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.