GV Gardeners: 'Tis time for wearing of the green

Garden centers and florist shops are currently displaying lots of the color green to define upcoming Saint Patrick’s Day. Shamrocks especially are commonly spotlighted about now. However, what Americans call the “Shamrock” is not the same plant as that of the Emerald Isle.
In Ireland, three-sided clovers from the Trifolium family have long been part of folklore and are believed to bring good luck. In the United States, most of the plants identified as “Irish Shamrocks” are of South or Central American heritage, not the green grassy slopes in the Irish countryside.
Most commercially available shamrock plants belong to the Oxalis genus, and have three leaflets similar to many clovers. Oxalis is the largest genus in the wood-sorrel family, found in every part of the world except polar regions. Some varieties are found throughout the Americas, though often not cold hardy enough to be planted outdoors.
Frost-tender Oxalis provide dainty flowers of pink, purple, lavender, yellow, and white. They are most often grown in containers so they can be protected from cold winters and extreme summer heat. With their shamrock-shaped leaves of bright green, deep purple, or maroon, most Oxalis create mounds of attractive foliage up to 12 inches high with an abundance of 2-inch flowers.
Often sold as house plants in early spring, hybrid Shamrocks are easy to care for with a few cultural requirements. Bright light but not direct sun, relatively cool temperatures, and plenty of fresh air are important.
Shamrocks prefer slightly sandy houseplant soil. Keep soil evenly moist when the plants are actively growing, allowing to dry out before watering again. When the plants noticeably begin to lose their vigor, they are entering a dormant period.
Discontinue watering when the plant begins to look a bit weary. As leaves turn brown, pull them off. Set the container where it can be kept cool and dry for a couple of months. Those with purple leaves need only one month’s rest.
As new growth begins to show, resume watering the Shamrock, adding an application of all-purpose house plant food (10-10-10). Soon the plant will again become full of foliage and begin its next blooming season.
To propagate Shamrocks, wait until the end of the dormant cycle and remove some of the small bulbs or tubers from the container. Separate and replant the bulbs shallowly into another pot; then consider yourself lucky to be the owner of another Shamrock plant.
Ireland is said to be home to more 4-leaf clovers than any other country. It is estimated that on average there are 10,000 3-leaf clovers for every true 4-leaf one.
In other words, to find one you may need the “luck of the Irish.”
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.