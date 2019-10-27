GV Gardeners: Time to plan for springtime surprises

October through November is the time frame to plan the wildflower beauties that appear in the spring. New desert gardeners are often mystified by the procedure that takes place now, so following is the simple routine.
In many garden stores, wildflower seed mixes especially for the Sonoran Desert area are available. Commonly included may be: Desert Bluebells, Arroyo Lupine, Bladderpod, Dyssodia, Desert Marigold, Gaillardia, Owl’s Clover, Globemallow, Penstemon, Mexican and California Poppies, Fleabane, Coreopsis, Desert Senna, African Daisies, Desert Sunflower, and Gooding’s Verbena.
When nighttime temperatures fall below 70 degrees and moisture is present, seeds should germinate. Regardless of weather conditions, because of the variety in mixes, odds are that at least some of the seeds will develop. This unpredictability is half the fun. A new surprise each spring can make wildflower gardening addictive.
Packets of individual varieties for scattering in like-drifts are also available. For example, tall pink Parry’s Penstemon clustered near boulders in the landscape, as often found in the wild, gives the effect of having been “painted with seed.”
To begin a wildflower garden, select a place where the soil drains well and has six hours of sun daily. Lightly rake the soil surface. If the soil is covered with decomposed granite or small gravel mulch, it is not necessary to disturb the surface.
Seeds will fall between the gravel and will receive some protection from hungry birds. For better distribution, the seed may be mixed with light soil or sand before broadcasting evenly. Rake over lightly one more time, making sure seed is in contact with the soil.
Water newly planted seed with a fine spray from the garden hose. Keep the area moist until seedlings begin to emerge, usually 5 to 14 days. A thin layer of potting soil or compost will help insulate and hold in moisture. Water may be reduced after plants reach 2 inches high. Water only when area appears dry and plant leaves begin to wilt. It may be necessary to surround the seedlings with poultry wire fencing to discourage visiting rabbits.
Psychologically it is difficult to thin the young but overcrowded seedlings. After watching their development, it’s hard to pull them out! However, thinning encourages stronger, healthier plants. In a few short months, the breathtaking color of spring wildflowers can be proudly enjoyed.
Approximately two weeks after the flowering cycle, seeds should have matured and the plants can be cut back. Native plants should easily re-seed themselves to provide next year’s blooms, or can be collected to share with friends or to enlarge the wildflower bed for next year.
Planting wildflowers is yet another way to define “new beginnings” in the garden … this is the time to start your own springtime surprises!
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.