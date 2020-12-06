GV Gardeners: Time to consider trumpets in the garden

A number of holiday carols reference the heralding of trumpets welcoming the special event. Just last week it was noted that some of the Trumpet Vines in the Arid Garden were sporting bright, new blossoms although this is usually a summer occasion. Most of us, including gardeners, agree that the year 2020 has proven to be unique in many ways. The late flowering of certain plants has been a visible example; some have refused to appear at all; quantities, even colors, have differed from the usual. Nonetheless, what better time to plan for “trumpets in the garden?”
Trumpet Creeper (Campsis radicans) is a robust, fast-growing, deciduous vine with aerial roots enabling it to climb and cling to nearly any surface. Native to Eastern United States, it produces large clusters of brilliant orange tubular flowers cascading from glossy green foliage. Throughout the usual growing season, hummingbirds and orioles sip nectar from its bright, 3-inch-long blossoms. Under optimum conditions, this vine can grow 30 to 40 feet long.
After established, Trumpet Creeper can be a force to be contended with because its roots sprout and readily self-sow. In the desert, poor soils, extreme heat, and drought help to manage its otherwise rampant growth. If there is adequate moisture, and if nothing is readily available to climb on, this vine will extend over the ground, adding roots as it spreads. When left to grow naturally without support, it is excellent for erosion control on steep slopes.
Available at commercial nurseries are a number of cultivars with strong flowers and color variations. It is recommended to plant in full sun in spring after the soil warms. Most varieties are cold hardy to 0 degrees Fahrenheit. Water established plants every two weeks in summer; monthly or less often in winter. If plants become too large, prune in spring to within a few feet of the ground. Since blooms are produced on new wood, this will also encourage more dense flowering.
Because of the desert’s alkaline soil, apply a granular iron-and-sulfur fertilizer during spring to prevent yellowing foliage in summer. Neither pests nor disease are a problem for this tough plant. However, once ants discover the nectar-laden flowers, they can become a nuisance.
When planning your landscape upgrades this month, why not consider trumpets in your garden? Even without the promise of a melodious happening, dazzling orange tubular flowers will brighten next summer’s landscape … and perhaps the holidays as well, whether expected or not!
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.