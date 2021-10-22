If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Tropical Amaryllis (Hippeastrum) originated in South America and have been hybridized to produce an amazing array of colorful flowers in various hues and combinations of pink, red, orange and salmon, as well as pure white.
Blossoms may be striped, multi-color, singles or doubles, some with ruffled or lacy edges, others sporting distinct ‘brush marks’ on the petals.
No matter the color, Amaryllis will bloom indoors or outside, in the ground or a container, and over an extended period of time. Of all the season’s flowering bulbs, Amaryllis is considered by many to be the easiest to bring into bloom. Simple care and breathtaking beauty have made this plant popular throughout the world.
In the holiday gift market, these bulbs are often sold already planted in a cache pot. For home use, it is often more economical to purchase a bare bulb and plant it into an existing container. This winter bloomer will usually flower in seven to 10 weeks after planting, so now is the time to make your selections.
When buying, keep in mind that larger bulbs generally produce more flowers. When it cannot be planted immediately, store Amaryllis at 40 to 50 degrees Fahrenheit.
After planting, place the newly potted bulb in a warm spot with direct light. Heat is needed for strong stem development with ideal temperature of 68 to 70 degrees. Water lightly until the flower stem emerges; then when leaves appear, gradually increase the amount of water.
Sturdy stems will grow rapidly up to 2 feet high. Multiple flower buds will next develop after stems have reached full growth. Blossoms may last for months and foliage can remain year around. Keep plants away from drafts and do not allow the soil to dry out.
Whether for decorating your home or using as a gift, dazzling Amaryllis flowers can provide bright holiday color. One can only imagine the unique beauty of their many cultivars with such names as: Apple Blossom, Flamenco, Peach Parfait, Mystica, Double Dragon, Candy Nymph, and Lion King.
Among those recommended for growing in the garden are: red and white striped
Baby Star, double-flowered Dancing Queen, and old favorite Picotee which has large white petals outlined in red.
In addition to area nurseries and garden centers, descriptive catalogs and websites are available from suppliers such as White Flower Farm and Gardeners Supply Company. Just looking at the beautiful photos can inspire. Start now to prepare for a colorful Amaryllis holiday season!
