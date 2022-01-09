GV Gardeners: This houseplant's not what it seems

When is a fern not a fern? The answer is: when it is an Asparagus Fern. It may resemble a Victorian Age fern, but Asparagus densiflorus is a member of the Lily family and a close relative of the vegetable garden’s edible Asparagus. Also in this South African family are Tulips, Hosta, Daylilies, and Amaryllis.
Although referred to as an “evergreen herb,” Asparagus Fern is not edible. What exactly is this plant? How about: a drought-resistant plant capable of thriving in a container on the patio or in a xeric space with little water or attention. With its fine, needle-like leaves, it appears soft and fluffy from a distance. However, another surprise is that Asparagus Fern does not have true leaves, but instead these are modified, flattened stems.
For a couple of weeks in summer, inconspicuous waxy white flowers emerge from the plant. These are followed by bright red berries which nicely contrast with all of the green. Birds happily consume the berries which can cause gastric problems in pets or humans.
Brilliant green arching stems sprawl across the ground or cascade over walls and containers. Wandering branches can spread to 6 feet long. A rapid grower, this creeper can become invasive in the ground. Asparagus Fern is officially classified as a weed in Australia, New Zealand, Florida, and Hawaii.
With its delicate cascading form, this plant cannot be missed when planted in containers or hanging baskets. It is also one of the most drought-tolerant plants for containers because of its tuberous water-storing structures attached to the roots.
However, after years these woody organs can completely fill the pot and retard drainage. Eventually roots become cramped enough to raise the soil level an inch above the pot rim. The root ball will appear as a solid mass of tough roots and can create enough pressure to crack the container. It will then become critical to repot.
When repotting, select either a larger container or divide the plant into two or more pieces. Remember that it may later be necessary to break the pot for removing the plant. To divide, you may need to use a saw or ax to cut the clump into pieces. Additionally, be aware that mature stems have hidden prickly spines, so handle carefully.
Use rich, well-draining potting soil and keep evenly moist by watering the plant 1 to 2 times a week. Yellowing or leaf dropping signal under-watering. Yellow leaves will not return to green, so trim them off. Asparagus Fern prefers warm temperatures and filtered sun, so can be cold-damaged at 24 to 28 degrees Fahrenheit but recover quickly in spring. It is not susceptible to insects or disease.
The most widely available Asparagus Fern is “Sprengeri,” but there is also the Foxtail or “Meyeri” variety. The Foxtail has long tapering cones of tightly packed needle-like leaves held in dense rosettes. Preferring more shade, the stiff upright branches look much like foxtails or bottle brushes.
Whichever you prefer, place your Asparagus Fern where it can become a “show-stopper.”
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.