GV Gardeners: Sweetness wafting through desert air

For the past couple of weeks, the Southwest has been blessed with a certain soft sweetness in the air. At the same time, many area shrubs have been loaded with clusters of small yellow blossoms so prolific that the foliage became nearly invisible. Meet members of the Cassia species.
These plants grow into a natural, round form with dense, yellow flowers produced each late-winter and spring. Being legumes, their flowers are followed by profuse numbers of seed pods.
Many, though not all, Cassias are native to the deserts of Australia. This includes Feathery Cassia (Cassia artemisioides), with its needle-like silvery-gray foliage and extra-sweet, aromatic flowers. This smaller variety matures at approximately 5 feet high and wide. It is cold hardy from low 20s to the teens, flowering in late winter with long-lasting blooms.
These plants attract bees, butterflies, and birds. After flowering, its green pods turn to reddish-brown and drop to the ground. Fast-growing Feathery Cassia can be planted in spring or fall where it will receive six hours of bright direct sun. It can be mass-planted for a privacy screen, as a beautiful hedge, or to define space.
Larger Desert Cassia (C. nemophila), also from Australia, matures at up to 8 feet high and wide. This large, rounded shrub has bright-green foliage which provides a colorful backdrop for its yellow flowers. Brown 3-inch long seed pods follow the late winter blossoms. Because of its size, this Cassia is especially well-suited for planting in wide-open spaces.
Silvery Cassia (C. phyllodinea) has gray-green, sickle-like leaves that shimmer with the slightest movement, creating a fuller effect than other Cassias. It matures around 6 feet high and wide, also with heavy yellow blooms in early spring. If any Cassia is to be trimmed, do so while weather is cool, preferably just after the flowering cycle.
A native of the Southwest, Shrubby Cassia (C. wislizenii) is known as a tough plant that welcomes neglect. Its bright yellow flower clusters bloom during hot desert summers, contrasting with foliage of dark, gray-green leaves. These plants are slow to leaf out in spring and are generally slow growing. Any pruning should be done during winter when the plant is dormant.
There are a number of Cassia bushes scattered throughout The Arid Garden, a demonstration garden off Camino Encanto in Desert Hills I. All of these have been loaded with bright, late-winter yellow flowers. To prevent too much self-seeding, after the bloom cycle garden volunteers hand-strip the pods before the seeds drop beneath the plant and quickly begin to propagate. This can seem like a tedious job, but is much easier than attempting to pull the many young plants that can otherwise result.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.