GV Gardeners: Sweet Organ Pipes in Sonoran Desert

Often, all columnar cactus are referred to as Organ Pipe. However, Arizona Organ Pipe (Stenocereus thurberi) is only one variety of approximately 60 species of mostly large columnar cactus in the genus cereus. All have funnel-shaped flowers that open mostly during the night and fade shortly after dawn, blooming in spring and summer.
This cactus is found naturally growing in the Sonoran Desert and is often available from area growers as seedlings or small cuttings. Either can be planted in full sun, during spring or summer. It is a slow grower maturing at 20 feet high and producing 10-foot-wide columnar clusters. Southern Arizona is its northern limit due to cold sensitivity.
The Spanish name for Organ Pipe Cactus is “Pitahaya dulce,” which means “sweet fruit.” The round waxy fruit is considered by many to be the sweetest, best tasting of all the Sonoran cactus. Traditionally they have been harvested by many Native Americans and are still used by the Tohono O’odham to make sweet syrup, jams, and dried fruit.
Organ Pipe has rich green stems with reddish spines lining its ribs. A distinguishing feature is its profuse branching from the base, growing into a dramatic cluster that looks much like pipes of a musical organ. During mid-summer, pink-white blossoms develop near the stem tips. Nighttime pollination takes place primarily by nectar-eating Long-nosed Bats.
Because this cactus can be badly damaged by a hard freeze, in winter its growing tips should be covered by inverted plastic foam cups or frost cloth. It is not susceptible to either pests or disease, and is tolerant of extreme heat and drought.
Other familiar members of the genus “cereus” in our area are Mexican Fence Post; old favorite Peruvian Apple; Trichocereus with their large, brightly colored flowers; and the uniquely surfaced Monstrose. Each of these cactus has its own characteristic appearance, but all share the night-flowering trait.
Perhaps the best nearby specimens can be seen at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum. Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, southwest of Tucson, was established to preserve these plants. Some parts of the monument are now off-limits due to border issues, but there is still much to see. When visiting, enjoy the serenity … and listen for the music from the wind playing among the organ pipes!
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.