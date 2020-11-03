GV Gardeners: Still time to plant wildflower seeds

Everyone gets excited when, in early spring, the wildflowers begin to spread color across the landscape. There is still time to start the process by shopping for seeds and preparing to rake, scatter and water. Most garden stores have large selections of mixes for the Sonoran Desert as well as individual flower choices for scattering in dazzling drifts.
Following are just a few wildflower varieties from which to choose.
• Arroyo Lupine produces breathtaking, long-lasting violet-blue stacked blooms. It prefers sandy soils and is widespread in washes and along roadsides.
• Blanket Flower, also called Firewheel, has daisy-like blossoms of bright yellow petals centered with contrasting maroon-to-purple centers. The eye-popping flowers are a magnet for nectar-searching bees.
• Desert Bluebell is one of the easiest of all wildflowers to grow. Dark gray-green leaves accent its brilliant deep purple-indigo blue flowers held in loose heads above the foliage.
• Parry’s Penstemon cannot be beat as an extremely showy perennial. This reliable plant has 3-foot-tall stalks wielding stunning pink tubular flowers, a big draw for hummingbirds.
• Dyssodia, also called Dogweed, has delicate aromatic foliage and vivid, yellow-gold flowers. Good for small spaces, it grows only 4 to 8 inches high providing nectar and food for the tiny “dainty sulfur” butterfly.
Besides these varieties, other desert-loving options include: Globemallow, Senna, African Daisies, Desert Verbena, Owl Clover, Fleabane and Chicory.
If your yard is covered with decomposed granite or small gravel, it is not necessary to disturb the surface. Seeds will fall between the gravel which will also give some protection from hungry birds.
It will soon be apparent that wildflower gardening can become addictive!
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in Sahuarita.