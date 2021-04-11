GV Gardeners: Springtime is Rabbit Time

Easter’s myth of the visiting rabbit is past, but more young bunnies may visit the landscape throughout spring. They are attracted to our gardens because of the available food sources. Initially we are awed by how energetic and amusing they are as they tumble, jump, and hop around the yard. However, soon they evolve into multiple eating machines!
Rabbits in the desert generally depend on wild plants for food. However, their first choices are tender, fresh plants more often found in cultivated landscapes. They do have preferences but when hungry enough, they will eat nearly anything.
Perhaps the best defense against rabbit damage is to choose plants that they tend to ignore. Also young plants can be caged until the foliage becomes woody, bitter, or unpleasantly aromatic. Plants with strong scents or containing sap are rarely preferred. A good example of this is Gopher Spurge which rabbits quickly learn to ignore.
Various forms of Lantana and Salvia provide for butterflies and hummingbirds, but because of their pungent foliage are not bunny-preferred. Additionally on the rabbit-resistant list are other low-growing plants with aromatic leaves such as Rosemary, Society Garlic, Verbenas, Santolina, Artemisia, Gazania, and any of the Mint family. These are all evergreen perennials with handsome foliage and profuse blossoms.
Rabbits have been observed as they stand and stretch to munch on flowers of tall shrubs. However, fairly safe in this category are: Mt. Lemmon Marigold, Yellow Bells, Creosote, Fairydusters, Turpentine Bush, Nandina, and any of the Emu bushes.
The texture of a plant may discourage rabbit gnawing. They do not appear to like either Myers or Sprengeri Asparagus Ferns. These plants have prickly leaves and occasional sharp spines. Also in this group are Pyracantha, and most Prickly Pear and Cactus varieties. Agaves are fibrous and tough to chew, so they are most often ignored.
The presence of water is an invitation for rabbits to enter the garden. They will chew off exposed drip irrigation tubing, so burying tubing is recommended. Also avoid watering in late afternoon or evening when these animals are most active.
If you do not wish to share the garden with bunnies, another effective way to keep them out is with fencing. If plants are small, they may be caged with poultry wire at least 24 inches high. Rabbits are good diggers, so bury the fencing 2 inches into the soil. They will also try to push the cage over, so add stakes every 3 feet or so to gain more support.
Unpleasant sprays of hot pepper diluted in water or commercially available sprays such as a product called Liquid Fence may also be effective. Aromatic garlic-based products are harmless to plants, humans, pets, and wildlife. These should be re-applied after a rain or once a month.
Again, keep in mind that “rabbit resistant does not mean rabbit proof.” When hungry enough, they will at least try anything!
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.