GV Gardeners: Springtime answers to gardening questions

The first full week of Spring 2021 has passed and we are anxious to get out into nature, looking forward to another successful gardening season. With fresh beginnings come queries, so let’s answer a few recently received.
What are the small trees with deep purple wisteria-like flower clusters now in bloom?
This evergreen native of Texas Hill Country is Texas Mountain Laurel (Sophora secundiflora). The richly scented flowers are followed by round, gray pods containing bright red, rock-hard seeds. If ingested the seeds are toxic, yet are commonly used throughout Mexico for making jewelry.
Are there any Elm trees that survive in the desert?
Chinese Elm (Ulmus parvifolia) is basically the only Elm that tolerates the desert climate. This is a fast-growing, deciduous shade tree with an upright form and beautifully spreading crown. Another eye-opener is its red peeling bark, making it a beauty even after losing its leaves in autumn.
Each spring our roadsides are covered with brilliant gold flowers. What are these?
One is the diminutive, native Mexican Gold Poppy with its large drifts of 1-inch yellow flowers that can be seen from miles away. Often confused is the California Poppy, a taller plant with dense foliage and deep gold-orange flowers. This plant has been commercially planted along many roadsides, along with both a pure white and a deep red variety.
Should I prune my sad-looking Red Bird-of-Paradise now?
Frost danger should be past, so trim plants to within a foot or two of the ground. Then apply a slow-release fertilizer according to package directions. The plant will recover quickly and with coming heat will again produce its ruffled orange-red-yellow flowers.
In the Midwest, blooming Redbud trees were the first sign of spring. Are there any varieties that grow in the desert?
Eastern Redbud (Cercis canadensis) grows in Arizona’s higher elevations. Mexican Redbud (C. canadensis mexicana) with its leathery, round leaves and light pink flowers, accepts desert heat and dryness. Smaller Western Redbud (C. occidentalis) is a reliable, drought tolerant variety with bright pink flowers and colorful fall foliage.
How far back should I trim my Turpentine Bush this spring?
If it has bloomed heavily in the past, it may be time to reinvigorate the plant, so cut to within a few inches of the ground now. Turpentine Bush (Ericameria laricifolia) is tolerant of intense heat, prospers in full sun, is not susceptible to either diseases or pests, so requires only minimal care.
What is the name of the pretty pink flowers now blooming on tall stalks in landscapes, street side, in arroyos, and common areas?
You are no doubt seeing Parry’s Penstemon (Penstemon parryi) currently in full bloom. These plants may occur from seed scattered by the wind, gardeners, or visiting birds, usually during fall. To view a scattering of all-volunteer self-seeders, stop by The Arid Garden, demonstration garden off Camino Encanto in Desert Hills I.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.