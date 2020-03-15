GV Gardeners: Spring's right time to refresh landscape

As the winter chill becomes only a memory, it is time to think about a little landscape re-do. With the annual last freeze date being March 15 in our area, it becomes safer to begin spring planting. But what to plant?
A perfect place to get new ideas is Green Valley Gardeners Annual Spring Plant Sale. This major fundraiser takes place from Thursday, March 19, through Saturday, March 21, beginning daily at 9 a.m. in the shady northeast corner of Continental Shopping Plaza.
To quickly brighten a sunny corner, it is hard to beat Angelita Daisy. Forming a 12-inch-high mound, these plants are covered year-round with small yellow daisy-like flowers held above dense, dark green foliage. Although appearing dainty, these members of the sunflower family are appreciated for thriving in dry, hot locations and yet are cold hardy to 10 degrees Fahrenheit or lower.
Because of the many choices, there has to be a Penstemon for every landscape. In spring, the 3 foot stalks of Parryi are covered with bright pink tubular flowers. If you did not get the seeds sown last October, young plants are available for full sun or filtered shade. Firecracker Penstemon is another variety, this one covered with dazzling red flowers. Hummingbirds are devoted fans of Penstemons, so plant them where the tiny acrobats can be easily observed.
Lantanas are among the most reliable plants for brilliant summer color. Their stems are crowded with tiny flowers of yellow, orange, gold, red, pink, magenta, purple and white until the first fall frost. At the sale will be: Dallas Red, New Gold, Irene, Radiation, and both Trailing White and Purple. Lantana flourishes in containers and attracts numerous butterfly species.
Another summer blooming beauty, Bougainvillea, is a robust shrubby plant that can withstand the extreme heat, drought, and alkaline soil of our desert. For sale this year will be brightly colored Purple Queen and Torch Glow.
To add more native perennials to your landscape, you can choose from: Fairy duster, Mexican Honeysuckle, Chuparosa, Rosemary, Salvia varieties, Agaves, Gaillardia, Blue Mistflower, and several Milkweed types. For extra interest, check out the new additions this year including Red Turk’s Cap, Snapdragon vine, and a large selection of assorted ice plants.
If contemplating some edibles in your landscape, look for the collection of cucumber, pepper, squash, and tomato plants … only those recommended for our area.
Proceeds from this plant sale support community educational and beautification projects of Green Valley Gardeners, a local nonprofit service organization made up of folks interested in gardening. Among civic projects are: free gardening seminars open to the public, The Arid Garden, Desert Meadows Park, Allen Ogden Community Garden, Historic Canoa Ranch gardens, and Median Green.
Now is the time for changes or additions to your landscape. Stop by and let this assortment of vigorous, colorful plants increase your springtime enthusiasm!
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.