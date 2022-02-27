GV Gardeners: Special month of March in the garden

Seasons come and seasons go. Days become noticeably longer; colorful little finches zealously sing new tunes; mourning doves are busily preparing for their first brood of the year; the sun grows warmer … fresh beginnings are all around. The month of March can be incredibly special, particularly outdoors.
This is also the time that most gardeners become anxious to start cleaning up winter’s debris from the landscape. Generally, native and desert-adapted plants survive the cold but their foliage freezes to the ground. This can leave a collection of brown, crispy litter to be gathered.
When warmer days promote new green growth, begin to cut away dead and damaged branches from Lantana, Mexican Purple Sage, Cape Honeysuckle, Russian Sage, Birds-of-Paradise, Mount Lemmon Marigold, Bougainvillea, and other cold-tender plants.
Texas Rangers are prolific growers so can easily become overgrown. To reduce the overall size, prune back stems the same amount over the entire bush, cutting at the junction of branches. This method maintains the natural shape of the shrub while reducing its total size. To not interfere with coming blooms, this trimming should be done as soon as possible.
When pruned properly, these large shrubs should need no further trimming this year. Continuing to cut back will reduce the number of blossoms which may appear intermittently throughout the summer. Texas Rangers are beautiful bushes when allowed to develop their natural shape … no mushrooms, lollipops, or space ships, please!
Mid- to late March is a preferred time to plant Agave, Cactus, Sages, Desert Ruellia, Yellowbells, Mexican Honeysuckle, native and desert-adapted trees.
This is also the time to plant Citrus trees. When deciding on type, keep in mind the cold-hardiness scale with limes being most cold sensitive, followed by lemons, grapefruit, tangelo, sweet oranges, and mandarins. The most cold-hardy citrus is kumquat.
If your interest is a vegetable garden, this is the time to prepare the plot and choose transplants for the upcoming season. Among suitable spring crops are: onions, kale, spinach, tomatoes, sweet or hot peppers, along with some squash and melon varieties.
With a large plant selection, Green Valley Gardeners’ Annual Spring Plant Sale will return this year. Now located at Desert Meadows Park on S. La Huerta, just off Abrego Drive, it will run Thursday, March 17 through Saturday, March 19.
Funds support a variety of area projects along with this year’s Community Garden Tour which is scheduled for Saturday, April 9.
Keep in mind that the average last frost date for this area is March 15, so don’t be in a hurry to pack away frost cloth or heavy jackets. We all know how unreliable the weather can b e… even in our delightfully sunny desert.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.