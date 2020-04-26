GV Gardeners: Southern Arizona's invaluable desert trees

Friday, April 24, was officially National Arbor Day. This day to “celebrate trees,” begun in Nebraska during the l800s, is annually observed the last Friday of April.
Do you remember Arbor Day in elementary school when all classes went to the playground to watch the planting of a new tree, along with a lesson on why it was important? This tradition was continued for many years at Continental School, thanks to devoted volunteers.
Desert trees are invaluable, providing shade and moderating the high summer temperatures. They can reduce traffic noise, offer protection from the wind, absorb unhealthy pollutants, and divert from the air small particles that can damage our lungs. The photosynthesis process gives off oxygen which is vital to our very being. In other words, trees should be appreciated for all that they do for us.
Most native trees of the desert are in the legume family. This means that they produce their own nitrogen with the aid of soil micro-organisms. The flowers and their resulting pods are different in each species. During the year we see catkin-like fuzzy blooms of several Mesquite varieties, the small golden balls of various Acacias, multitudes of lemon-yellow petals on Palo Verde, and the petite orchid-like Desert Willow blossoms.
Unlike exotic trees, natives are adapted to the desert climate and alkaline soil, use less water, do not require as much routine maintenance, are not as susceptible to area insects and diseases, and offer shelter plus food for a variety of local wildlife.
Around Arbor Day is also a good time to inspect the existing trees in your landscape. Look for broken or cracked branches, limbs that may be rubbing together, or any evidence of disease or insects. Then consider how an additional tree might change the appearance of your property, give you more privacy, divert the prevailing winds, give more protection from the summer sun, even perhaps soften or help hide a “less-than-perfect” view.
If you are thinking of adding a tree to your landscape, do some homework before making a selection. Do you have space for the tree when it reaches its optimum size? How much litter can you tolerate? How often will it need to be trimmed? Can you handle the resulting cleanup? Could there be a view issue with the HOA as the tree grows?
Why not celebrate trees … further, we cannot forget the color and beauty that their prolific blossoms add to our world, especially appreciated during these unique times.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.