GV Gardeners: Sophisticated purple in the garden

Refined, luxurious, romantic, whimsical, regal … all descriptive words for the garden-perfect color purple. Let’s look at just a few plant options among this group of majestic flowers that can succeed in the desert.
• Campanula, also called Bellflower, is available as annual or perennial, both varieties producing graceful blossoms from late spring into summer. With deep purple flowers shaped like cups or bells, these old-fashioned favorites make great cut flowers.
• Catmint, with soft-gray aromatic leaves and 2-feet-tall flower stalks, is consistently covered with small lavender flowers over a long bloom season. Good for cascading over walls or bordering raised beds, its fragrance delights the gardener and cats alike.
• Lavender plants are not just beautiful but have a powerful scent that can help to alleviate feelings of stress. Another silvery-gray plant, these grow from 1 to 4 feet tall, with graceful stalks of tiny purple flowers.
• Verbena is a vigorous grower in the desert, totally tolerant to hot, sunny locations. The Arizona native is prolific in the garden as well as along roadsides and arroyos. Available in a range of colors besides purple, the flowers appear throughout the year until the first heavy frost.
• Mexican Purple Sage has herbaceous stems that will freeze back in winter, but returns with a vengeance in spring. Its velvety-soft rich purple flowers attract hummingbirds and cameras alike. With afternoon shade, it will add a profusion of dazzling color to the late summer garden.
Every garden needs at least some plants with purple blooms to shoot for a brand of sophistication. Why not try one of the above?
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.