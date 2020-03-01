GV Gardeners: Signs spring may be just around corner

It’s surely coming; look around. Currently a number of perennials, wildflowers, shrubs and trees are either in full bloom or showing burgeoning buds that will soon pop. Such a seasonal lift they give us!
Already small ornamental pear trees have been pleasing us for the past few weeks.
They are still breathtaking at Continental Shopping Plaza, on the La Posada campus, and scattered around our neighborhoods. The Callery Pear (Pyrus calleryana) is a native of the Orient and blooms before the foliage develops. For weeks they have been covered with clusters of snow-white flowers that have a surprisingly unpleasant scent.
These pear trees are drought tolerant and flourish in this area. They will later produce a little, hard fruit which is usually eaten by birds. In autumn the shiny green leaves turn brilliant yellow, orange, and red to purple and bronze.
Dazzling African Daisies (Dimorphotheca sinuata) began blooming at both East Social Center and the La Posada campus nearly two months ago. The low, self-seeded green plants begin to appear in autumn. Their sun-tracking flowers are bright shades of yellow, gold-orange, and occasionally white. Not to be overlooked, their intensity also appears in yards and common areas throughout the area.
Gopher Spurge (Euphorbia rigida) is currently in full bloom. Its thick silver-green leaves spiral up stems that rise and fall along the ground. This creates a most interesting shape in the garden, even when not in flower. The blossoms are actually tiny, creamy-yellow, held within large showy chartreuse bracts, or modified leaves. Gopher is cold hardy down to 10 degrees Fahrenheit, yet has adapted well to desert heat and drought.
Cassia bush varieties are now sporting masses of small, fragrant, buttercup-like yellow flowers. Desert Cassia (Cassia nemophila) is a 6- foot-high shrub with narrow, finely-divided green leaves. Feathery Cassia (C. artemisioides) has gray, delicate, needle-like foliage. Any number of varieties present some of the first sweet fragrances of springtime.
Continuing to flower, late winter-blooming Valentine Emu Bush (Eremophila maculata, ‘Valentine’) is a local favorite, especially among winter visitors. This small evergreen shrub is a hybrid which begins showing its deep magenta flowers as early as December.
If this is not enough color to signal the coming of spring, currently developing rapidly throughout this area are many wildflower plants. Soon to bloom will be: Desert Lupines, Parry Penstemon, Desert Verbena, Spreading Fleabane, and Desert Bluebells. To observe this group it is not necessary to travel to botanical gardens. Instead simply peruse local arroyos, boulevard medians, or roadsides. When ready to burst into bloom, these wildflowers will be among the first to announce the final arrival of spring!
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.