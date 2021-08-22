GV Gardeners: Showy Phoenix a desert summer star

Who currently isn’t stunned by the brightly colored summer appearance of Red Bird of Paradise? Much like the mythological Phoenix bird rising from the ashes, this shrub transforms from a “pile of bare sticks” in winter to the stunningly lush plant it is today. Its bold red-orange-yellow, somewhat garish blossoms are found throughout the Santa Cruz Valley.
Red Bird-of-Paradise (Caesalpinia pulcherrima) is a verdant, tropical-looking shrub that is native to the West Indies and Mexico. Its showy flowers are somewhat toned down by its soft green, fern-like foliage. Not for small spaces, it grows to 10 feet high by 6 feet wide.
Surprisingly drought resistant, Red Bird is a member of the large pea family, which includes Palo Verde, Cassia, Redbud, Mesquite, Fairyduster, and Acacia. All of these plants can be visually identified by their similar seed pods.
Some of the most dramatic blooming shrubs in this area, Red Bird-of-Paradise flowers are generally red-orange with bright yellow edges when first open. Within the first couple of days, older blossoms in the cluster will turn to solid red-orange. Long red stamens that protrude from the bright flower resemble tail feathers of an exotic bird, creating a most colorful spectacle.
Although robust, this plant has not quite adapted to desert conditions, dying back each winter but returning with a vengeance in summer. In spring after frost danger has passed, it should be cut back to a height of 6 to 12 inches. This invigorates the shrub which recovers quickly when temperatures again warm. Unfortunately, winter visitors usually miss this brilliant show.
Red Bird-of-Paradise pods burst open and scatter seeds for quite a distance. Ripe seeds are poisonous if ingested, but can be used to propagate the plant with some degree of success. Soak seeds overnight, then plant 2 inches deep, preferably during monsoon season rains. Improve sprouting success by planting 5 to 10 seeds into each hole. Since they like to grow in a clump, it will appear natural this way even if all seeds germinate.
Young plants should be watered every 4 to 5 days during their first growing season, or from June to October. Thereafter, infrequent watering will be enough to encourage additional flowering. In spring an application of general fertilizer will improve blooming. A layer of organic mulch will help insulate roots and also conserve moisture. This tough shrub is not susceptible to either pests or disease.
Red Bird-of-Paradise flourishes when planted against a south or west wall, in any hot location, or even where reflected heat is intense. It becomes a special focal point in containers, grown as a hedge, or to add color in a rock garden … during summer only.
This shrub is a true Phoenix in the desert … both in performance and appearance.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.