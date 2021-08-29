GV Gardeners: September comes to the desert garden

Recall with me a September that brought first-day-of-school excitement, a new crispness in the air, the spirit of fall football, each front porch containing a pot of autumn-colored chrysanthemums, and the scent of burning leaves in the air. It also was the time to think about preparing the garden for the unknown, but surely impending, winter cold.
In the desert during September, we begin adding up the monsoon season numbers from the past weeks’ rain gauge readings, just as the run of frequent 100-degree days slowly draws to an end. Daytime hours shorten and shadows lengthen. After an exhausting season of repeated blooming interludes, Texas Rangers once again establish their background positions in the landscape.
Currently appearing are noisy, metallic-green flying beetles, along with brightly colored grasshoppers and strange caterpillars. Often seen are huge, black cactus beetles eating their way around prickly pear pads. Butterflies flutter about, engaged in a last-minute feeding frenzy.
In spite of all of these distractions, there are a number of late summer tasks for the gardener during September. For example, a light application of water-soluble, high nitrogen fertilizer will encourage new growth of heat-stressed plants. Water on a regular basis and watch annuals and perennials revitalize with the coming of lower temperatures.
Continue removing spent rose blossoms and prune lightly. To stimulate fall flowering, cut out dead or damaged canes and shoots growing from the rootstock. Remaining rose canes can be cut back by one-third. Water thoroughly and fertilize.
Annual summer weeds such as spurge and pigweed are still around. They can be eradicated by careful spraying with a broadleaf weed herbicide or by pulling them out, or cutting off any above-ground portions. Annual weeds will not grow back from roots, as perennials do. Be sure to remove before they set seed.
September is an exhilarating time for vegetable growers. When daytime temperatures remain reliably below 100 degrees, begin sowing seeds of beets, carrots, lettuce, chard, kale, radishes, kohlrabi, leeks, peas, and turnips. As they become commercially available, onion sets and transplants of broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, chives, and Brussels sprouts can be planted.
Winter herbs such as cilantro, parsley, sage, thyme and oregano can be planted this month. These varieties need lots of sunshine and monthly fertilizing with a complete, water-soluble plant food.
Some attention is needed by citrus now. Clean off any soil that may have splashed against trunks during monsoon season rains. Split fruit may appear this month, especially oranges and tangerines. This occurs when rinds cannot expand as the fruit grows, or particularly by irregular water during the summer. Pull and discard any damaged fruit before it attracts insects.
Check out available spring-blooming bulbs during September. Now while options are best, select your favorites from freesia, hyacinth, allium, crocus, and zephyranthes. Put them into a paper bag and store in the crisper section of the refrigerator (away from fruit). Next month when the soil has cooled more, plant your bulbs into the garden or a container.
October is one of the busiest months in the garden, so conserve some of your gardeners’ energy for what in the desert is called the “cooling summer season.”
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.