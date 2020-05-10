GV Gardeners: Seasonal winds in the desert

Who among us has not noticed the winds racing around our springtime in the desert?
In addition to those winds that accompany a storm front, wind is created when heated daytime air rises and is replaced with cooler air that drains through mountain passes, canyons and washes. Rapid daytime heating and evening cooling of the desert floor create local winds.
Windblown air pulls more moisture from the soil than would otherwise evaporate in still air. Hot dry air blowing around plants and people causes dehydration, creating acute water needs. This is where good water management becomes so very important.
Animals in the desert have learned to burrow, huddle and hide when the winds begin to rise. Plants cope by having their own built-in defenses. For example, cactus thorns break up the force of the wind, protecting the plant from damage.
A number of other desert plants such as Creosote bush have thin, flexible branches which allow the wind to pass through. In some parts of the desert, common Buckwheat plants grow so fast during windy periods that the growing stems remain above the windblown sand so they are not buried.
Wind is very important to many plants for seed dispersal. Newly green Cottonwood trees along the Santa Cruz River release large quantities of seed-containing fluff into the wind. This may travel for miles on wind currents.
Driving in season along Interstate 8 heading to San Diego, it may be necessary to play “dodge-em” with large rolls of tumbleweed which seem to appear out of nowhere. They gain speed in the wind and become a safety hazard on desert highways. While this Russian Thistle rolls through, it is dropping seeds by the thousands.
Both pollen count and air pollution index rise considerably during our windy months. For the plants, it is a matter of survival of the species. For people, it has more to due with scratchy burning eyes, sore throats and runny noses.
Wind can also cause some needed pruning, blowing down dead branches, weak wood, old leaves, and poorly rooted trees. To prevent the loss of an entire tree, reduce the canopy by carefully thinning out the inside branches which allows the wind to find its way through the tree.
Annoying as they may seem, desert winds play important roles in our environment.
By mid-day the sound of wind becomes almost melodic. In the garden it has caused the rearrangement of soil, and left gifts of new seed-produced plants and trees that have blown in. If you are gardening on a hot windy day, you may expel one quart per hour of toxin-laden perspiration. Perhaps the wind even has had a direct effect on our health status!
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.