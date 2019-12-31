Some of us miss the sweet scents of garden peonies, lilacs and springtime
hyacinths. However, the desert landscape also offers many fragrances when the right plants are selected. Following are a few scented shrubs from which you may choose.
• Bee Bush, also called Aloysia, is a 5- to 8-feet-tall shrub with small white flowers which can add a heady vanilla scent to a large area. Its tiny seeds are a popular goldfinch attraction.
• Rosemary leaves are covered with a sticky resin producing a sharp fragrance when touched, as well as a rich flavor when cooked. Small blue flowers crowd the stems of this evergreen shrub during winter through springtime.
• Poliomintha, commonly known as Mexican Oregano, has edible leaves that taste much like a delicate oregano. Three feet high and wide, this perennial has lavender flowers with nectar which provides a hummingbird feast all during summer.
• Cleveland Sage is a large bush with brilliant blue flowers growing in whorls along its tall stems. The scent is so remarkable that it can easily be detected from the other side of the garden.
• Mount Lemmon Marigold is a small native shrub with strong marigold-scented foliage which some find overpowering. In late summer it is densely covered with bright yellow flowers which provide seed for songbirds.
A landscape filled with colorful flowers, texture, and unique form is incomplete without a few fragrant shrubs. A pleasant scent can be very subjective and you won’t like them all, so it may take some exploring to find what appeals to you.
May your new year be filled with sweet scents!
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area.