GV Gardeners: Robust plants for the summer landscape

Often referred to as tough or even bulletproof, following are a few plants that can thrive in the desert despite challenging growing conditions. Most homeowners want their landscape filled with plants that provide beauty and durability. Here are some ideas.
• Deer Grass is a native of the Southwest, growing to 3 feet high by 4 feet wide. When planted in full sun, it is hardy to 10 degrees. This ornamental grass has soft, thin blades and produces cream flower stalks summer through fall.
• Red Bird-of-Paradise is easily the summer show-off when covered with large red-orange-yellow flowers and fern-like foliage. Reaching 8 feet high, it adds a tropical appearance in the landscape despite summer’s heat. Think about planting an evergreen nearby to screen its bleak, dormant look during winter.
• Baja Fairy Duster blooms profusely with its small, red puff-ball flowers spring through autumn. A hummingbird favorite, its open form is best suited to a natural landscape.
• Trailing Indigo Bush is a fine-textured, silver-gray groundcover for partial shade to full sun. This fast-grower needs space as it can spread over anything in its path, producing a nearly solid carpet 7 feet or more wide. A low water user, it is attractive year around.
• Red Hesperaloe, also called Red Yucca, is a common evergreen native proving its toughness as it flourishes with little or no care in medians, common areas and roadsides. Coral red flowers top 6-foot spikes to gain the attention of hummingbirds and passersby alike.
These are just some of the sturdy plants that have adapted to the challenges of low humidity, extreme heat, searing sun, alkaline soil, and scant rainfall … yet add grace and beauty to the desert landscape.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley - Sahuarita area.