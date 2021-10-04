GV Gardeners: Robust plants for the desert garden

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Most homeowners want their landscape filled with plants that provide beauty and durability. Following is a short list of a few plants that can be described as tough or even “bulletproof.”
• Baja fairy duster with its deep green foliage and open form is a perfect shrub for a partially shady spot in a natural landscape. Spring and summer it provides brilliant red, 1-inch puffball flowers popular with area hummingbirds.
• Red bird-of-paradise plants are the optimum summer show-offs, covered with spectacular red-orange-yellow flowers and fern-like foliage. Because this large shrub is dormant in winter, you may wish to plant an evergreen nearby to screen its bleak appearance during cool weather.
• Trailing indigo bush is a fine-textured, gray evergreen groundcover for full sun to partial shade. Give it space as it is a fast grower, flowing over any-thing in its path producing a solid carpet 7 feet or more wide.
• Red hesperaloe, also called red yucca, is a common evergreen native which shows toughness as it thrives with little or no care in boulevard medians, common areas and along roadsides. Coral red flowers on top of 6-foot spikes grab the attention of hummingbirds and people alike.
• Mesquite trees can be found in a number of native varieties and hybrids, with or without thorns, some more rugged than others. Native velvet mesquite typically has a more robust character but all provide grace to the landscape and welcoming shade to home and garden.
The graceful forms and lush foliage of all of these sturdy plants allow them to blend into any yard. Additionally they have adapted to the often challenging conditions of the desert including low humidity, scarce rainfall, extreme heat, searing sun, and alkaline soil. October is the ideal time for planting; consider adding a few of these robust plants to dress up your landscape.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area.